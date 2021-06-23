Need Plans This Sunday? Think Wild Offering Wildlife Watercolor Class for Adults & Kids

(Flyer | Courtesy of Think Wild)

Join Think Wild and local artist Carolyn Parker for a wildlife watercolor class outdoors at the wildlife hospital this Sunday, June 27 at 3pm. All supplies are included thanks to a sponsorship by Layor Art, and we will also provide wine and snacks. Kid-friendly, and cost is $50 per adult and $40 per child under 12 (including supplies).

Sign up here: secure.lglforms.com/form.

River Neighbor River Walks

Learn more about our Riverhood and River Neighbor ecology in this one-hour walk guided by Think Wild experts. This short, informative walk is family friendly and free.

Dates and Times:

Sunday, June 27, at 8am and 10am

Sunday, July 18, at 8am and 10am

Sunday, August 15, at 8am and 10am

Sunday, September 26, at 8am and 10am

​Join our small group for a socially distanced walk along the Deschutes River to learn about wildlife in this riverscape and the benefits of beaver in our riparian ecosystems. We’ll meet monthly in the Old Mill District (outside Anthony’s Restaurant) for a one-hour walkabout.

Sign up here: secure.lglforms.com/form

Tuesday, June 30 is Last 10Barrel Fundraiser Night

Every Tuesday in June, Think Wild has been tabling at 10 Barrel Brewing Co. on the West Side (Galveston) from 4-8pm PST.

10 Barrel donates $1 from every IPA Profuse Juice beer (including to-go orders) on Tuesdays, including this last Tuesday of the month, June 30.

$5 from each pizza sold is also donated (applies to to-go as well).

Donate here:thinkwildco.org/donate.

thinkwildco.org