The Museum at Warm Springs (1993-2023): A 30-Year Retrospective Opens Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at The Museum at Warm Springs

(Grand opening of the Museum on March 14, 1993 | Photo courtesy of The Museum at Warm Springs)

The Museum at Warm Springs (1993-2023): A 30-Year Retrospective will open at The Museum at Warm Springs in Warm Springs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The exhibition will be on view in The Museum’s Changing Gallery through Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The exhibition — part of The Museum at Warm Springs’ 30th anniversary lineup of exhibitions, public programs and special events — will chronicle The Museum’s 30-year history through engaging text, original archival documents, historic photographs, audio and video components, original architectural designs, models and artworks from the collection of Donald J. Stastny (representing the architects of record, Stastny & Burke Architecture), and additional artworks from The Museum’s vast collections. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by a grant from the Oregon Heritage Commission.

“The story of how The Museum at Warm Springs was created, and why it was and still remains important, is a little-known story to the general public,” says Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné). “Since the 1993 opening, The Museum at Warm Springs has played a significant role in the cultural, economic and tourism ecosystem of Central Oregon, including its importance to the history and culture of Oregon as a whole.

“This exhibit, which documents our Museum’s history as Oregon’s first tribal museum and one of the oldest and finest tribal museums in the U.S. is certain to have a profound impact on our visitors.”

July 26 Reception and Public Program

Donald J. Stastny, representing the architects of record, Stastny & Burke Architecture of Portland and a long-time member of The Museum’s board of directors and a past board president, will revisit the origins and progress of the design process that created The Museum at Warm Springs. He will also sign copies of his book, “PORTALS: Seeking Transcendence.” The books will be on sale for $100 each with proceeds going to benefit The Museum. A reception will take place at 6:30pm followed by the program at 7pm. The reception and program are free and open to the public.

Become a Museum Member

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership). Membership inquiries can be directed to Museum Consultant Bill Flood at bill@billflood.org.

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2023 with special exhibits, public programs and events. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-12pm and 1-5pm. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs.

museumatwarmsprings.org • 541-553-3331