Paint for a PAWpose with Redmond High School

Creations Start April 1!
BrightSide has partnered with Redmond High School art students to create one-of-a-kind custom portraits of your furry friends!
For a $50 donation to our shelter, take home a keepsake that celebrates your pet, supports young artists and helps animals in need!
Each portrait is 8×10, handcrafted and guaranteed to make you smile!
Order Your Custom Pet Portrait
Make a One-time or Recurring Donation to BrightSide
Help us continue to create brighter futures for homeless pets in our community!