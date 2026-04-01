Paint for a PAWpose with Redmond High School

Creations Start April 1!

BrightSide has partnered with Redmond High School art students to create one-of-a-kind custom portraits of your furry friends!

For a $50 donation to our shelter, take home a keepsake that celebrates your pet, supports young artists and helps animals in need!

Each portrait is 8×10, handcrafted and guaranteed to make you smile!

Make a One-time or Recurring Donation to BrightSide

Help us continue to create brighter futures for homeless pets in our community!

brightsideanimals.org