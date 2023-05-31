Sunriver Stars to Host Old-Time Mystery Theater

The fun and excitement of listening to a thrilling radio show will be brought to life on stage, with Central Oregon actors reading the exciting and suspenseful scripts. The production will feature two performances, A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery adapted by Jon Jory, and In Memoriam by Marlene Remington.

“I like to direct Readers’ Theater because, although Sunriver Stars Community Theater has enriched the lives of many children with our free drama camp, we haven’t paid enough attention to the many seniors who are good actors, but are finding memorization a challenge,” said Director Susan Evans Inman. “At least occasionally, we offer them a chance to shine by presenting a ‘Radio Show’ in which they have scripts right there on stage.”

The Holmes mystery features an authentic adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story, A Scandal in Bohemia, with a fast-paced, comedic and meticulous storyline. The cast includes: Holmes and his friend Dr. Watson, an adventurous young woman, Holmes’s landlady and the king seeking Holmes’s help. There will also be extras as fighters, jingle singers and a radio announcer.

In Memoriam is a fast-moving, chilling murder mystery. Five people gather on an isolated island for a weekend house party turned nightmare as one person after another is accused of murder, and is then murdered — each by a different method. Cast needs include the daughter of a wealthy publisher, a stockbroker, a physician, an elderly spinster, a gangster, the butler and a radio announcer.

Radio S.T.A.R. will take place at 7pm June 1-2 and at 2pm June 3 at The Door, 56885 Enterprise Drive. Show-related questions may be directed to Inman at SusansPacas@yahoo.com.

About Sunriver Stars Community Theater:

Sunriver Stars Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver and the surrounding communities.

