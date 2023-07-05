New Exhibition Opens Saturday

(Messenger by Sarah B. Hansen)

Fall in love with a piece of the High Desert and call it yours! Starting this Saturday, our annual juried exhibition and silent auction Art in the West opens at the Museum and bidding begins online.

Every year, Art in the West brings the works of regionally and nationally acclaimed painters, sculptors, photographers and other creators to the Museum. This year features artists including Sarah B. Hansen, Barbara Van Cleve, James Moore, Dawn Emerson, Michael Weber and Monte O. Yellow Bird Sr.

Art in the West

Opens Saturday, July 8

Free with Museum admission

Bring award-winning artwork into your own home—the artwork is available by online silent auction. You can also ensure you get your favorite piece through a Buy Now option. The auction will close Friday, September 22 at 7:00 pm.

Proceeds from Art in the West help support the Museum’s exhibitions and programs, bringing science, history and art to lifelong learners.

