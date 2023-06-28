Siletz Bay Music Festival Announces 2023 Season Lineup

New Faces & Familiar Favorites in an Adventurous Musical Buffet

Presenting a sonic rainbow of adventurous musical offerings in classical and contemporary chamber and symphonic music, Latin jazz and native American motifs, the Siletz Bay Musical Festival returns for its 11th season on Friday, August 25, kicking off an ambitious ten-day series featuring over 50 virtuoso musicians performing 11 concerts at five locations in Lincoln City and Newport.

Under the leadership of its Artistic Director, Yaacov “Yaki” Bergman, the prestigious Festival has become known for the unconventional diversity of its programing, and this year’s series promises to be the most adventurous series in its long history.

Returning world-class virtuoso artists will be joined by some new exciting faces and, in addition to iconic much-beloved selections from the classical canon, performances will place an emphasis on diversity and innovation with a world premiere piece, a Latin jazz night, a multi-media music-and-art performance, the symphonic poem, How Can You Own the Sky, based on Native American storytelling, and chamber music by three women composers. As per the Festival’s tradition, two free concerts are included in the 2023 concert schedule.

Yaki Bergman remarked on his “big tent” approach to the Festival’s programming: “The Siletz Bay Music Festival is the embodiment of different musical traditions that are equally profound. By blending genres together in one festival, we create the opportunity for amazing creativity. It’s quite incredible that we can bring such a multi-genre approach into fruition.”

This year’s festival will be staged at five venues: Performances will once again be staged at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, the Congregational Church and at Newport’s Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. And for the first time, orchestral performances will take place at Chinook Winds Casino Resort and a free concert will take place at Lincoln City’s Regatta Park.

Bergman has once again set the stage for potent music-making by enlisting a stellar lineup of musicians. Returning to this year’s festival will be such world-class artists as pianists Mei-Ting Sun and Michele Chow, violinists Asi Matathias, Tosca Opdam, Anthea Kreston and James Stern, cellists Katherine Schultz and Jason Duckles and violaist Miriam English Ward, who have all performed on recordings and in prestigious concert venues around the world. Exciting new faces include the 18-year old multi-instrumental wunderkind Michele Bushkova, who will be featured on violin and piano, acclaimed flautist Amelia Lukas, Native American storyteller, drummer and dancer Brent Florendo and Grammy-winning pianist-composer-arranger Daniel Freiberg, whose extraordinary background in the field of Latin jazz will add a new dimension to this year’s contemporary musical offerings.

This year’s schedule will include the following performances:

Friday, August 25, 6:30pm, Lincoln City Cultural Center: Gala Opening Night Reception and recital featuring pianist Mei-Ting Sun.

Saturday, August 26, 7:30pm, Lincoln City Cultural Center: Saturday Soiree with an eclectic mix of chamber music.

Sunday, August 27, 4pm, Lincoln City Cultural Center: the ever-popular Musical Tapas program of small bites of spirited music and gourmet food.

Monday, August 28, 7:30pm, Lincoln City Cultural Center: Sights and Sounds, a multi-sensory music and art performance.

Tuesday, August 29, 7:30pm, Lincoln City Congregational Church: A Musical Feast free chamber music concert.

Wednesday, August 30, 7:30pm, Pacific Maritime Heritage Center: Siletz Comes to Yaquina chamber music concert.

Thursday, August 31, 7:30pm, Lincoln City Cultural Center: Welcome to the Club Latin jazz performance with guest vocalist Jessie Marquez.

Friday, September 1, 6:30pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort: Benefit Dinner and Dance featuring dance music by the Ne Plus Ultra Jass Orchestra.

Saturday, September 2, 2:30pm: Regatta Park Bandshell, Free Family Concert, program TBD.

Saturday, September 2, 7:30pm, Chinook Winds Resort: A Night at the Symphony with full orchestra.

Sunday, September 3, 4pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort: Sounds of the Americas with full orchestra, storytelling and the ground-breaking symphonic poem, How Can You Own the Sky and Daniel Freiberg’s symphonic suite, Northern Journey.

Widely acclaimed as one of the Central Oregon Coast’s premiere cultural events, the Siletz Bay Music Festival was founded to bring multi-genre world-class music performed by outstanding musicians to the area, reaching across race, culture, age, social and economic barriers and providing extraordinary musical experiences.

Siletz Bay Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. All donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.

Tickets are on sale as of July 1.

SiletzBayMusic.org