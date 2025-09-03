New Perspective for September

This very busy month starts out with decisions being made on the 2nd. Conversations on the 3rd could be challenging and will show you where there needs to be change. Use moderation on the 4th as you make adjustments in your relationships. The Full Moon on the 7th is a time for trusting your intuition and finding closure. Spend the next few days letting the dust settle so you can see what to do next.

Opportunities on the 12th change the mood and bring hope. Share your thoughts on the 13th and consider making a new plan. Follow your heart on the 15th and be supportive of the people in your life. Notice the positive changes on the 16th and be optimistic about your future. Talk about the changes that you want to see in your relationships on the 18th and realize how helpful this is. A turning point on the 20th shows you that your situation is definitely changing.

The New Moon on the 21st is a chance to start fresh. Let go of the past on the 22nd and give yourself some grace. An awkward feeling on the 24th could simply be because you are doing things in a new way. Pace yourself on the 27th and give those around you a little extra room. Find some quiet time on the 30th and realize a lot has changed this month. Make a point of feeling grateful about the direction you are now going.

