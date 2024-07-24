New Orleans Comes to Sisters

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Don’t miss the electrifying performance by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band this Friday, July 26 at Sisters Art Works — prepare to be blown away by their dynamic blend of New Orleans jazz, funk and soul! Get tickets for a night filled with infectious energy and unparalleled musical mastery that will leave you wanting more.

About the Band

Celebrating over 45 years since their founding in 1977, the GRAMMY Award-winning Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres, including bebop jazz, funk and R&B/soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a “musical gumbo,” has allowed the Dirty Dozen to tour across five continents and more than 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones.

Four and a half decades later, the seven-piece Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world-famous music machine whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances.

Adults: $40

Youth (ages 6 – 17): $25*

*Children 5 and under enter for free

Gates open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm

Next Up at Sisters Art Works:

Elephant Revival

Returning to touring after a four-year hiatus, Elephant Revival is a unique collection of multi-instrumentalists blending elements of Celtic, Americana, Folk and Indie Art Rock. The band consists of Bonnie Paine (vocals, cello, djembe, washboard and musical saw), Bridget Law (fiddle, vocals), Dango Rose (upright bass, mandolin, vocals), Charlie Rose (banjo, pedal steel, mandolin, vocals) Darren Garvey (drums, percussion, vocals), and Daniel Sproul (guitars, vocals). The music they create together is like weather systems meeting in the sky, with Bonnie’s warmly haunting voice either merging with the rhythms and melodies of the band or providing a counterpoint and transforming it.

Thursday, August 1

