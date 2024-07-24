Leath Tonino Selected as the Winner of the Tenth Annual Waterston Desert Writing Prize

((L-R) Leath Tonino, Tucker Malarkey and Ellen Waterston)

Leath Tonino has been officially selected as the winner of the tenth annual Waterston Desert Writing Prize by guest judge and acclaimed Law and Order actor Sam Waterston.

Tonino’s winning submission, Limbo Wilds: A Journey into the Wilderness Study Areas of the Desert, captures a deep sense of introspection and urgency regarding wilderness conservation. Throughout the piece, the protagonist navigates conflicting desires between enjoying Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and advocating for its protection in the face of legislative challenges.

The tenth annual Waterston Desert Writing Prize ceremony celebrating Tonino and featuring author Tucker Malarkey will take place at the High Desert Museum on September 26, 2024. For tickets to the event, visit: highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize.

Malarkey, a nationally bestselling author known for critically acclaimed novels like An Obvious Enchantment and Resurrection, has ventured into nonfiction with Stronghold, a compelling narrative detailing one man’s quest to preserve salmon habitats in both the U.S. and Russia. Stronghold received accolades as an editor’s pick from prestigious publications including The New York Times, National Book Review, Outside and Forbes.

Tonino, a full-time freelance writer from Colorado, emphasizes that true desert literacy transcends mere knowledge of a place. Rather, he says that he embraces the complexities and mysteries of our environment. With a rich background in creative nonfiction, Tonino has contributed over 150 pieces to publications like Outside, Men’s Journal and High Country News, and is the author of several essay collections and a forthcoming book of nature poems.

Guest judge Sam Waterston, brother of Prize founder Ellen Waterston, called the piece “wonderfully original” in his comments, noting, “Like other little-visited and vulnerable parts of the planet, to those who don’t already know the answer, ‘Why the desert?’ can be the end of the conversation…the writer knows how to make it the beginning — how to invite us in.”

“We are honored to welcome our outstanding winner Leath Tonino and nationally bestselling author Tucker Malarkey to this year’s Waterston Desert Writing Prize ceremony,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “Their passionate exploration of the natural world aligns perfectly with the Prize’s mission to celebrate and elevate desert landscapes through the power of literary nonfiction.”

The two finalists for this year’s Prize are Paige Buffington of Gallup, New Mexico and Charles Hood of Palmdale, Calif.

Buffington (Navajo) received a bachelor of fine arts in creative writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico in 2013 and a master of fine arts with a focus in poetry in 2015. She’s won various writing awards for her poems.

Hood has spent his career working and living in the Mojave Desert and has won numerous awards for his poetry and nonfiction work. This is his fourth time as a Waterston Prize finalist.

The Waterston Desert Writing Prize, established in 2014 by author Ellen Waterston, honors literary nonfiction that celebrates desert landscapes. As the winner of this year’s prize, Tonino will receive a $3,000 cash award, a writing residency at Playa in Summer Lake, Oregon, and the reading and reception at the High Desert Museum on September 26, 2024.

“The combination of Prize winner Leath Tonino, renowned author Tucker Malarkey, and my accomplished and wonderful actor brother Sam Waterston makes for a special 10th anniversary 2024 Awards ceremony. Sincere thanks to all three for their help in promoting the Prize and the literary arts in general,” said Prize founder Ellen Waterston. “To see how the Waterston Desert Writing Prize has evolved in 10 years couldn’t be more exciting.”

In 2020, the High Desert Museum—which has long hosted events for the Prize—adopted the program. The mission and goals of the Prize complement those of the High Desert Museum, emphasizing the importance of protecting deserts and creating important conversations about the issues affecting them.

To learn more about the Waterston Desert Writing Prize and to purchase your tickets to the Waterston Desert Writing Prize Ceremony visit: highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize. The Waterston Desert Writing Prize is possible with support from The Source Weekly.

