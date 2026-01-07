Reserve Your Spot: Creative Arts Courses Are Open

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Drawing, Painting, Sketching and Journaling
- Charcoal Foundations: Beginning Charcoal Drawing (Bend)
- Drawing: Abstract Simplified (Redmond)
- Drawing: Beginning Simplified (Redmond)
- Drawing: One-Point Perspective (Bend)
- Drawing: Two-Point Perspective (Bend)
- Feathered Forms: Sketching Birds (Bend)
- Figure Drawing Open Lab (Bend)
- Nature Journaling: Essential Techniques (Bend)
- Painting with Impact: Acrylics with David Kinker (Bend)
- Sketching: Central Oregon Trees (Bend)
- Watercolor Simplified (Redmond)
- Watercolor Simplified 2 (Bend, Redmond)
Leatherworking and Metal Arts
- Leatherworking: No-Sew Small Crossbody Bag (Bend)
- Metal Arts Workshop: Build a Bezel (Bend)
- Metal Arts Workshop: Etching-Build a Bar Necklace (Bend)
- Metal Arts Workshop: Spinner Ring (Bend)
- Metal Arts: Beginning Jewelry Techniques- Cut Out Bracelet and Stone Set Pendant (Bend)
- Metal Arts: Beginning Jewelry Techniques-Pendant and Stone Set Ring (Bend)
- Metal Tooling with Copper and Brass (Redmond)
Photography
- Digital Photo Organization (Bend)
- Photography Jumpstart (Redmond)
- Photography: Jumpstart for Film (Bend)
- Printed Photo Organization (Bend)