New Perspective for August

A surprising change in relationships on the 2nd simply needs you to be flexible with your plans. The New Moon on the 4th could show you that there is nothing that needs to be fixed. Allow yourself to explore the current changes on the 5th and consider the possibilities. Opportunities on the 7th could ask you to be honest about how you feel. Open your heart on the 9th and let it guide your decisions.

Take a bit of a time out near the 11th when you realize you need to wait to see what happens next. Move forward on the 14th and do what feels right to you. Let go of the past on the 15th as you make more decisions about your future. A change of directions on the 18th is just the beginning of more changes coming soon. The Full Moon on the 19th is a time to reconsider your choices and be sure you feel right about the direction you are going.

A positive change on the 23rd is a turning point and will be followed by an amazing week. Trust enough to do something new near the 27th and begin celebrating your choices, Relationships will make you smile on the 29th and it’s important to appreciate this. Finish up this month with faith in your future.

