Sunriver Quilt Show & Sale

(Photo courtesy of Mountain Meadow Quilters)

Mountain Meadow Quilters invite you to their 35th annual Quilt Show & Sale in The Village at Sunriver from 9am to 4pm Saturday, August 5, showcasing their quilt making skills. Admission and parking are free. Over 150 quilts will be set up outside as well as inside area businesses.

Some quilts are for sale. Look for 100s of potholders, a perennial favorite. Mercantile features hand crafted items. Thrifty Quilter Bargains offers books, magazines, notions, kits and fabric. Proceeds support the guild’s educational activities and make it possible to make and donate hundreds of quilts to Central Oregon nonprofits.

A special exhibit will feature quilts based on Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire books and TV series. Longmire quilts will be at Sunriver Books & Music in the Village. There are several additional special exhibits.

Denise Meese of La Pine is the honored Master Quilter exhibiting her prolific and colorful quilts in a special exhibit.