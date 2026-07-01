New Perspective for July

Opportunities on the 1st require that you leave the past behind. Be ready to make a change on the 3rd in order to move forward. Cooperation is available on the 5th so stay open to support from unfamiliar places. Trust your intuition on the 7th and you could be amazed with what happens next. Relationships are changing on the 9th and it’s important to believe that the healing is real.

Everyone has something to say on the 12th so be sure to listen with an open heart. The New Moon on the 14th is asking you to be honest about your feelings and take care of yourself first. Changes near the 17th are significant and could impact many aspects of your life. Take a step forward in the direction that you want to go on the 19th and realize a decision needs to be made.

Appreciate your relationships on the 20th and realize many people are doing their best to help you. Keep your opinions to yourself on the 23rd and be willing to wait a few days before taking action. New ideas on the 27th will work if you are ready to follow through with what they require. The Full Moon on the 29th is bringing changes that could feel awkward. Believe in yourself on the 31st and know that you can do this.

Love and Light Always,

Eileen Lock

Clairvoyant Astrologer / Spiritual Medium

1471 NW Newport Ave., Bend, Oregon 97703 • 541-389-1159

Listen for the song in your heart, find the melody and dance to the music.

eileenlock.freeservers.com • oneheartministry.freeservers.com