Violinist William Hagen Returns on August 11

On Friday, August 11, violinist William Hagen returns to perform with the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra, conducted by Brett Mitchell.

Last summer, Hagen brought down the house with his performance of the Brahms Violin Concerto, and this season’s performance of the Bruch Violin Concerto is expected to be even better. Also on this concert: Milhaud’s La creation du monde and Brahms Third Symphony with an expanded orchestra.

Classical Concert II

Friday, August 11 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Brett Mitchell, conductor

William Hagen, violin

MILHAUD La création du monde

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

Tickets start at $45; $25 for age 25 & under

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music. Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 46th season.

Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano concert, and the fun, family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert will be onstage this summer. The concert series opens August 5 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 17 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. | more info

