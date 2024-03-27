Tower Theatre Foundation Announces New Spring Performances April 9-June 16

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation announced eight additional performances to its existing spring schedule. The new events begin on April 1 and run through June 16. The historic theatre selected dance, puppetry, films and live music acts to reflect the organization’s commitment to bring a variety of performance art to Central Oregon. The Foundation’s 2023-24 season runs through June 30, 2024, and includes more than 40 events presented by the nonprofit.

“The staff and I are always on the lookout for artists and acts with Northwest tours that allow them to add a stop in Bend,” says Ray Solley, Executive Director of the Tower Theatre Foundation. “This year we’ve booked several outstanding and in-demand performers who combine to make the coming months several cuts above normal.”

The Foundation’s spring schedule now includes the following performances:

April 9, 2024: DLUX Puppets Wonderland

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in this family-friendly original multimedia musical. Showcasing popular songs of the 1960s and ’70s, dazzling digital scenery, life-sized puppets and live performers, this show is as much fun for grownups as for children. Take a journey through the looking glass you’ll never forget with Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Caterpillar, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum and the Queen of Hearts!

April 30, 2024: Sprout Film Festival

Sprout brings its large and diverse collection of films featuring people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) back to the Tower for two special screenings. This festival reinforces accurate portrayals of individuals in the I/DD community, breaks down stereotypes, promotes acceptance of differences plus recognition of similarities through short films that inspire, inform and spark change.

May 20, 2024: Buffalo Rose

Fans of Lake Street Dive, Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers unite! This charismatic six-piece modern folk/Americana band from Pittsburgh crafts original songs that go from up and moving to sad and sweet and back again. They gleefully combine genres and ideas to move acoustic music to a new place without losing sight of its roots. Special guest is Portland’s innovative folk-rock duo Fox and Bones.

May 30, 2024: Zepparella

No chintzy costumes or gimmicky stage set here. These ladies of rock simply embody Led Zeppelin’s mystical, emotional and musical spirit. They’ve opened for Kiss and Weezer, and guitar god Jimmy Page gave them his seal of approval. Experience classic rock of yesterday in an intimate setting. As Zepparella’s founder and drummer says, “To be able to get swallowed up by these songs in a smaller venue is where the power is.”

June 1, 2024: Oregon Ballet Theatre 2

The dynamic and vibrant young dancers of Oregon Ballet Theatre’s second company (OBT2) share their artistry, ability, professionalism, and innovation of Oregon Ballet Theatre with a statewide audience, serving as a cultural ambassador for the performing arts from the state of Oregon. OBT2 has performed in a wide variety of performing arts centers, college campuses, and outdoor festivals. This year’s tour features work by Ben Stevenson, Dani Rowe, Shannon Alvis, and Dominic Walsh. Free Community dance workshops will be available with the OBT2 team.

June 2, 2024: John McEuen & The Circle Band

With 45+ years performing banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin, the “String Wizard” now weaves stories of his travels, family life, founding the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and instigating the iconic Will the Circle Be Unbroken album. As his SiriusXM show Acoustic Traveller marks its sixth year, McEuen returns to Bend to play original songs laced with well-known hits, and a special tribute to the songs and stories behind The Circle. Central Oregon’s own singer-songwriter and ’70s folk rock celeb John Batdorf opens this special evening.

June 9, 2024: Don McLean

The Grammy and Songwriters Hall of Fame member, with sales of over 50 million albums in 50 years, and the author of enduring and timeless hits American Pie, Vincent and Castles in the Air brings his Starry, Starry Night tour to the Tower. “Your songs are like your children,” shares McLean. “I am so grateful that songs I have written have touched so many lives.” VIP package available with premium seating plus meet and greet.

June 16, 2024: So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience

You might recognize Robert Neary from television series Fame, General Hospital, Criminal Minds, Sons of Anarchy, Grey’s Anatomy, Blue Bloods, Weeds, NCIS and Jason Bateman’s film, Teen Wolf Too. Yet, it’s always been Neary’s dream to put together a tribute to Neil Diamond that is like no other. And Holly Holy, he’s done it!

Reschedule Notice: Classic Rock Reunion

This event originally scheduled for April 1 will take place on Monday, September 30 at 7:30pm. Experience two of classic rock’s favorite bands on the Tower stage. Pure Prairie League, featuring co-founder, dobro and pedal steel guitarist John David Call bring the timeless hits Amie, That’ll Be The Day, Let Me Love You Tonight and Still Right Here in My Heart. Atlanta Rhythm Section, with co-founder and lead singer Rodney Justo delivering their chart-topping hits So Into You, Imaginary Lover, Champagne Jam and Spooky.

Tickets are on sale now for all Tower Theatre Foundation-presented shows at towertheatre.org.

About Tower Theatre Foundation:

The historic 460-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community.

towertheatre.org