Pianist Combines Solstice Skiing with Live Music Performance

(Paula Dreyer | Photo courtesy of Paula Dreyer)

Ski by candlelight while wearing wireless headphones to hear pianist and composer Paula Dreyer perform her original Piano Flow Live set as the Solstice approaches.

The trails of Virginia Meissner Sno-Park will be illuminated by candlelight to keep skiers in range of the gorgeous sounds from Paula Dreyer’s Piano Flow Live set, which draws upon influences from classical, film, Spanish and improvised music. Wireless headphones will transmit the sounds. Bring a mug of wine or cocoa to enjoy après-ski!

Creator and performer Paula Dreyer says, “Many people in Bend love outdoor adventure and live music, so why not combine the two? I think this entrancing set of piano music from my album Central Star combined with the rhythmic flow of cross-country skiing will complement the peaceful and mysterious mood of the Solstice. I hope to create a unique and calming experience that people will always remember.”

Come and celebrate the Solstice in an unforgettably magical way with live piano music and cross-country skiing or snow-shoeing on Saturday, December 18 from 5-6pm. Tickets and headphones are limited and must be reserved at solsticeski.eventbrite.com.

Be sure to subscribe at pauladreyer.com to hear about future events like this from the Bend Creative Music Project — a new concert series that inspires and connects people through unique, live music experiences. This Solstice Ski event will launch the innovative, new concert series.

You can follow Paula on Instagram at @littlegemsforpiano.

pauladreyer.com