November at Artists’ Gallery in Sunriver

((L) Glass Art by Becky Henson. (R) Painting by Kelly Lish)

One of the best seasons in Central Oregon is the holiday season. It does not matter what the weather is like because it is a HOLIDAY! The Artists’ Gallery in the Village at Sunriver cordially invites you to experience the happiness that beautiful art can inspire. Although the Gallery is open every day of the week, a good day to visit would be the Second Saturday of the Month, November 13, 4-6pm, when all the artists and visitors will be sharing food, drink and fun. While you are sipping a glass of wine/beer and munching a snack, you can get some unstressed holiday shopping completed. A wide range of pricing makes it easy to find the perfect something for everyone. We even gift wrap!

A special part of the November Second Saturday event is that featured glass artist Becky Henson will be demonstrating the love and skill that goes into making stained art pieces. Henson produces both large commission pieces as well as her extremely popular medium size representations of local Central Oregon scenes. Mountains translate to wonderful stained-glass presentations. The artist uses color, texture and light to capture the ever-changing beauty. Although scenes and subject matter may be repeated, no two projects are ever the same. Henson also creates smaller pieces (hearts, birds, feathers, geometric shapes and many others) that are perfect for gifts. The pieces are the perfect size to fit in a stocking or hang on your Holiday tree.

Also featured this month is painter/sculptor Kelly Lish. In Lish’s paintings the viewer finds a sense of nature sparked by a childlike imagination. Whimsical animals and intricate flora come together in an inspirational explosion of color. Moonlight skies and detailed tea sets easily mix with beautiful butterflies. Some canvases are large while other smaller pieces supply the same colorful visual impact.

Even more whimsical and unique are Lish’s dimensional Fairy Houses. These creations are fantastical representations of what stylish fairies everywhere desire for their abode. The artist uses her imagination to collect and use small found adornments for the fairy houses. She sets her mind to look at objects as a small creature might. Pieces range in size from twenty-four inches to smaller. Each one is full of tiny found objects that delight any viewer.

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village • 541-593-4382

artistsgallerysunriver.com