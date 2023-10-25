Under the Marquee

The Spinners

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30pm

Timeless in a way few acts are, The Spinners are one of the most iconic and durable groups in R&B history. Their 22 Top 40 hits in the U.S. and England have been staples of smooth soul playlists for generations. With a towering legacy spanning six decades, they will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just two days after this Tower performance.

All Time

Presented by Warren Miller

Saturday, November 4 at 4pm & 7pm

Get ready to go deep into the stuff of which snowy dreams are made with Warren Miller’s ALL TIME. Celebrate the birth of ski towns like Sun Valley and Aspen, icons and innovators like the original hotdoggers, and the most outlandish locations ever skied. Then, catch up with Maine’s finest athlete of today, Donny Pelletier, and meet the next generation at Woodward Park City. Through it all, Jonny Moseley and special guests will share their own stories to bring us to this moment.

An Evening with Deb Talan of The Weepies

Presented by Action Deniro Productions

Saturday, November 5 at 8pm

Deb co-formed the Portland-based band Hummingfish and played shows for hipster/grungy/geeky Northwest fans for six years. Then she moved back to the East Coast and began playing solo in Boston coffee houses (read: four different Starbucks that she also poured espresso at), and opened some shows for Catie Curtis. Next she met Steve Tannen and together they formed The Weepies. They moved to LA and went on to play shows across the globe. There is a lot she could say these days. She prefers to listen. But playing songs for people is a close second. Music heals. Songs can be prayers.

Chicago The Musical

Presented by Thoroughly Modern Productions

Thursday-Sunday, November 9-12

Set in the Windy City during the roaring and jazzy 1920s, this Tony-winning Broadway revival tells the stories of two rival murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. Velma is a nightclub star serving time for killing her husband and sister after finding the two in bed together. Aspiring chorus girl Roxie was tossed in the joint after bumping off the lover she’s been seeing behind her husband’s back. Velma enlists prison matron Mama Morton and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn to turn her incarceration into a media frenzy. But Roxie’s got some tricks up her sleeve to stay the town’s most popular celebrity.

This local production is staged and performed by top Central Oregon actors and dancers. It contains adult content and is not recommended for children under the age of 13.

Flying High Again

Presented by Teton Gravity Research

Tuesday, November 14 at 6:15pm & 9pm

Get ready, Bend. TGR is ‘Flying High Again’ as they join forces with Director Mike Hatchett and an all-star roster of athletes, including Danny Davis, John Jackson, Elena Hight, Bode Merrill and many more, for their latest feature-length snowboard film. TGR brings this action-packed showcase of snowboarding’s top names to the big screen to celebrate a collective passion for standing sideways.

Powerhound Preview

Presented by Pine Mountain Sports

Wednesday, November 15 at 7pm

The annual welcome-to-winter film fest and fundraiser highlights Bend’s amazing local backcountry video producers. Get stoked with our community of hootin’ and hollerin’ riders itching to get back on the snow. Proceeds from amazing raffle items, including a 2023-24 Mt. Bachelor Winter Season Pass, benefit the Central Oregon Avalanche Center and Deschutes County Search and Rescue. Get to the Tower and enjoy the ride!

TowerTheatre.org