Old Mill District’s ‘Little Red Shed’ to House New Working Art Studio

(Anna Amejko Peterson | Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

The oldest building in the Old Mill District, long known in the area as the “little red shed” as well as the former home of DeWilde Art Glass, will house a new art gallery and working studio beginning Memorial Day Weekend.

Amejko Artistry will feature the work of local artist Anna Amejko Peterson, who creates pieces in a style she dubs “nomadic woven artwork.” Inspired by the natural beauty and lush nature that exists in Central Oregon, Peterson created the modern yet rustic style by weaving shapes and patterns onto wood using various wool yarns and a drill.

Demonstrations will be given and original pieces of her work will be for sale beginning Friday, May 28 at her shop at 421 SW Powerhouse Drive, near Vanilla Urban Threads.

A former swimwear designer who’s also worked in jewelry and interior design, Peterson and her husband moved to Bend in 2019. She said it was her desire for original artwork in her home which led her to create her first nomadic woven artwork piece.

“Based on my own aesthetic, the older I get the more special I want the pieces in my house to be,” Peterson said. “So, it was important to me that when someone took a piece of my artwork home, they would be the only ones to have that piece. I want people to feel that.”

The response she received after creating her first piece motivated her to continue creating original works. This led to her desire to establish a business around these creations. When she saw the little red shed was vacant in the Old Mill District, her initial intention was to host a pop-up gallery in the space for a month.

“I reached out to the Old Mill and said I wouldn’t touch anything and I would fully respect the space,” Peterson said. “Just art on easels — that was my only expectation.”

But, as she learned more about the history of the space, she became more intrigued. This included how the century-old building once housed firehouse equipment during Bend’s milling days, and how the location once housed a beloved stained glass business, DeWilde Art Glass, which was owned by Rich DeWilde.

Peterson also said the Old Mill District was incredibly encouraging when it came to allowing her to make the space her own.

“When they got back to me, they said, ‘How would you feel if we told you we want you to be drilling and weaving and sanding and creating your art in the space, creating an experience for people?’” she said. “My eyes lit up at that. I couldn’t believe it was all happening.”

Peterson had previously been working from a studio in her garage. But the more she thought about it, she realized the work she was doing would fit in well at the Old Mill District.

“I want to do Rich and the history of the Old Mill District proud,” Peterson said. “What I do and the nature of if and how rustic it is, it’ll be a great fit as far as what people want as far as modern trends go. But, also it’s a wonderful call-back to the history of the Old Mill District.”

amejkoartistry.com • oldmilldistrict.com