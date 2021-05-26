Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Updates

Today, May’s “flower” supermoon and lunar eclipse will take place. This supermoon will be the closest moon to Earth in 2021, and will also be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. It will take the moon just over three hours to cross through the Earth’s shadow, but the actual “total” lunar eclipse will last under 15 minutes. During the eclipse, the moon will have a reddish hue from the sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.

Here’s what you need to know, before visiting this summer: The partial eclipse begins at 2:44am on Wednesday, May 26. Full eclipse will begin at 4:11am (PDT) and end at 4:25am. Then as the shadow moves, the partial eclipse ends at 5:52am.

You can now reserve tickets for nighttime visits at the observatory through August. We recommend making reservations at least three weeks in advance as capacity is limited.

Beginning Saturday, May 29, the nature center will be open daily from 9am to 5pm. Solar viewing at the observatory will also be available daily from 11am to 2pm and is included in your daytime ticket.

Summer daytime tickets are by timed entry can be purchased online now. Drop-in visits at the nature center will still be available as capacity allows.

We continue to ask all visitors ages five and older to wear masks while visiting with us indoors and while outdoors where physical distancing cannot be guaranteed, in accordance with state guidelines. Proof of vaccination status will not be required when visiting.

As state guidelines evolve, we will reassess and update our safety protocols. Thank you for your continued efforts to keep our community safe. We can’t wait to see your smiling faces!

Saturday May 29 or June 5 from 10am to 12pm: Watershed Warriors. Gather your family to learn all about the importance of waterways. During this special outdoor program, we'll become experts in pollution prevention by examining water and macroinvertebrate samples in the field and conducting pollution experiments. This is a free family program designed for families with children ages six to ten years old. Pre-registration is required.

Native Plant Sale: Fill your yard with native plants that provide habitat for birds, bees, and other wildlife. Place your plant order online and have it delivered to your home or pick it up at the nature center. Online preorders begin Friday, May 29 at 9am. Plants will be available for pickup or delivery June 4 to June 8.

Virtual Lectures

Tuesday, May 25 at 6pm: Looking out for Neonatal Wildlife.

One of the most exciting parts of spring is the arrival of baby season. Baby birds, squirrels, rabbits, deer and other wildlife can be easily observed in the landscape. Some animals are fiercely independent within a few days of life while others need longer term care by a parent. This virtual workshop will review the development and behavior of commonly encountered wildlife in our area to help you better recognize when a baby animal may need help and intervention from humans.

Wednesday, June 16 at 6:30pm: Living with Flickers: A Homeowner’s Guide.

Join us for a virtual workshop to explore how to live with birds such as flickers and nuthatches who want to turn our homes into theirs. Local wildlife rehabilitator, Elise Wolf of Native Bird Care Rescue, will discuss simple ways to either exclude or adapt to our flighted friends and why even the pests, are well, extraordinary.

