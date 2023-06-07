Old Mill Updates

(Image courtesy of Old Mill District)

Summer Movie Express

Regal Old Mill ScreenX & IMAX $2 Summer Movie Express has left the station! Hop on and bring the family down to the theater every Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the summer to enjoy dynamic family movies on the BIG screen for only $2. Plus, Regal Crown Club members get 50% off popcorn on Tuesday!

Rainbow Play Day

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play Pride Day is Friday, June 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. Families and kiddos are encouraged to wear a favorite rainbow outfit or fabulous costume, giggle while they bubble dance, and enter raffles to win prizes like unlimited yoga class passes, Open Play passes, T-shirts, and more!

Pop-Up Concert

Va Piano Vineyards Wine & Champagne Bar host High Desert Chamber Music chamber players for a special pop-up performance outside on Tuesday, June 20 at 4 p.m. Arrive early to scoop a seat on the patio and enjoy a glass of your favorite wine or bubbly!

Journey to Juneteenth

The Father’s Group curated a multi-month “Journey to Juneteenth” scavenger hunt as an interactive way to garner excitement as well as enhance education about the history of the Juneteenth Celebration. The Old Mill District has three stops along the Journey, simply find the kiosks throughout the district to play, learn and win! The larger festival, themed “Discovering Our Roots,” will take place June 17-18 at Drake Park Downtown Bend.

