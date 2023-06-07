Traditional Irish Concert June 9

((From top L-R) Jeff Sims, Amanda Wrenn, Jason Herzog, Michele Sims, Michael Long and Steve Lundgren | Photo courtesy of The Ballybogs)

The Ballybogs will perform traditional Irish music at 7pm Friday, June 9, at Bend United Methodist Church, 680 NW Bond Street, Bend. The concert is free and open to the public.

The six-piece group plays driving instrumental music as well as powerful and sometimes funny Irish songs. Made up of long-time professional musicians, the band has been performing around Central Oregon since 2017. Their instrumentation includes fiddles, uillean pipes, traditional Irish flute, concertina, guitar, and bouzouki.

The Ballybogs formed as a dance band but soon realized they had what it took to perform on stage and in establishments. Since then, the group has played at pubs, restaurants, parties and public festivals. Venues have included Old St. Francis School in Bend, Pine Tavern, Porter Brewing, The Cellar, Badlands Distillery, the Bend Roots Festival and others.

Their sets are deeply rooted in traditional Irish ceili music. Some of the group’s influences include The Bothy Band, Altan, Lunasa, and The Chieftains. Instrumental tunes include reels, jigs, hornpipes, polkas and airs. In addition, two singers in the group also tap the rich Irish song tradition.

Members of the band include Amanda Wrenn, Jason Herzog, Michael Long, Michelle Sims, Steve Lundgren and Jeff Sims.

Wrenn plays fiddle and sings. She started out as a classical violinist but found a love of traditional fiddling.

Herzog plays bouzouki and penny whistle and sings. He is a music teacher for the Bend-La Pine School District.

Long plays uillean pipes (Irish bagpipes), concertina, whistle and bodhran. He also plays drums with the jazz-fusion band, 3 of We, and teaches at Cascade School of Music.

Michelle Sims plays wooden flute and button accordion. She has performed on various instruments most of her life.

Lundgren plays fiddle and mandolin. He has been playing professionally for more than 30 years.

Jeff Sims plays guitar. He is also a lifetime musician who has played in multiple groups.

For more information, call 541-815-2546; email to theballybogs@gmail.com or fiddle6234@gmail.com

facebook.com/TheBallybogs • theballybogs.com