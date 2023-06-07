Ticket Sales Now Open to the Public for the Landmark 46th Season of Sunriver Music Festival

Tickets for the 2023 Sunriver Music Festival (August 4-17) are now available to the public. Concerts are held in two iconic venues: the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall. Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in the Festival’s remarkable 46th season.

Four classical concerts—plus a pops concert, solo piano recital, and the family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert—will be onstage this summer. “This August, Central Oregon residents and visitors will experience incredible musicians from around the country, both in the orchestra and as featured soloists,” said Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Maestro Mitchell is an esteemed conductor with an unwavering focus on artistic excellence, thoughtful concert curation, and sincere community engagement.”

2023 Season Ticket Information

Visit sunrivermusic.org to purchase tickets to the August 4-17 concerts in Bend and Sunriver, and to learn more about the acclaimed maestro, soloists, and orchestra musicians. For the main season concerts, tickets start at $36. For those under age 25, tickets are $25. For the Discover the Symphony concert, general admission tickets are $15 and ages 18 and under are free. See below for the full Festival schedule.

Festival Faire

Tickets are also on sale now for Festival Faire, Sunriver Music Festival’s primary fundraising event of the year. All proceeds from this popular event directly support the Young Artists Scholarship program and the 46th season of bringing professional orchestral musicians to Bend and Sunriver.

On July 16 at 4pm, attendees will enjoy an elegant evening in the iconic Sunriver Resort Great Hall including performances from virtuosic Young Artist Scholarship recipients and accomplished alumni, the Central Oregon Mastersingers, and more.

This year’s Festival Faire auction features desirable experiences and services. Sunriver Resort chefs will provide hearty hors d’oeuvres, and complimentary wine and soft drinks will be served. There will be opportunities to fund a scholar, sponsor a musician, and reserve an exclusive house concert.

Tickets are available at sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-9310. Cost is $100 per person, including entertainment, food and wine. Individual general admission tickets are available or full tables can be reserved for groups.

2023 Season Concert Schedule

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Classical Concert I

Saturday, August 5, 2023 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

MOZART Regina coeli

MOZART Ave verum corpus

Central Oregon Mastersingers

MOZART Symphony No. 38, “Prague”

R. STRAUSS Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme

Pops Concert

Monday, August 7, 2023 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively pops concert of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award-winning themes from an abundance of favorite movies and musicals.

Classical Concert II

Friday, August 11, 2023 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

William Hagen, violin

MILHAUD La création du monde

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

Classical Concert III

Monday, August 14, 2023 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Kathryn Mueller, soprano

COPLAND Three Latin American Sketches

BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915

MAHLER (arr. Lee) Symphony No. 4

Discover the Symphony

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – 3pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra.

Solo Piano Concert with Andrew von Oeyen

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

The iconic Great Hall sets the scene for a solo performance from Andrew von Oeyen, one of the most captivating pianists of this generation.

Classical Concert IV

Thursday, August 17, 2023 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Andrew von Oeyen, piano

LIGETI Concert Românesc

HAYDN Symphony No. 104, “London”

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by presenting a world-class musical experience in Bend and Sunriver and by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent.

