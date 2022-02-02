The Tower Theatre Welcomes North Mississippi Allstars February 9 at 7:30pm

(Photo | by Suvan Chowdhury of Pexels)

After 25 years, 12 albums, four GRAMMY Award nominations and sold-out shows everywhere, North Mississippi Allstars open up their world once again on their 13th album, Set Sail.

The Dickinson brothers have recorded and toured with Mavis Staples, Charlie Musslewhite, John Hiatt, Robert Plant and Patty Griffin, G Love, Jon Spencer, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and the Black Crowes. Meanwhile, their seminal debut, Shake hands with Shorty (2000), earned the band the first of four GRAMMY nominations, and changed the Dickinson brothers’ lives forever.

Purchase tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/north-mississippi-allstars .

PLEASE NOTE: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people gather. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By entering the Tower Theatre’s facilities, employees and patrons voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.