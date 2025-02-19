OPA Introduces New Youth Cast with You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown March 28-30

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) is pleased to announce its splitting up — into two age groups and double the yearly productions. The younger of the casts, OPA Debut, will present its first show, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, March 28-30 at Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St. Tickets are $14 or $48 for a family four-pack.

“OPA is growing,” said Musical Director Jonathan Shepherd. “This January we opened our own studio, this school year we’re featuring a wider variety of directors and choreographers, and our large casts are literally collapsing our set pieces.”

In its earlier years, OPA offered a more intimate experience, giving every child a speaking role and a personalized, theater-family touch, Shepherd said, something they don’t want to lose in the process of growing. The remedy, two divisions: OPA Debut, for eight- to 12-year-olds, and OPA Brava for those 13-18.

“We have very strong younger actors more than ready for their own leads and their own show,” he said. “Now we get to give that to them in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Younger cast does not mean lower expectations, however. Though the beloved Peanuts characters are elementary children, writers Clark Gesner and Andrew Lippa, intended their stage adaptation for adult actors, with adult harmonies and choreography. The show, a collage of songs and vignettes, features musical theater hits including, My New Philosophy, The Book Report, Suppertime, and Happiness.

This cast is certainly up for the challenge, said Director Vreyah Palmantier.

“We are just four weeks into rehearsal and already I’ve been teary-eyed at the talent, heart and pure beauty that my kids — yes, I’ve adopted them all! — are bringing to this show,” Palmantier said. “They’re amazing! And what’s even more amazing is I am blessed beyond expression that God has given me the opportunity to do what I love so much with such a precious cast and incredible creative team.”

Palmantier is no stranger to the stage, having acted, managed and directed for more than 25 years. When she found out the nonprofit was launching a new division and offering her the first directorial position, she was thrilled, but wanted to find a fun kids show as opposed to having the kids dress as and play adults. That’s where the Charles M. Schulz classic came in.

“We have a cast of 27 kids playing some of the most iconic characters known,” she said. “Every kid is a Peanuts character, and our costumer Lisha (Fine) is dedicated to recreating each of their unique looks — so study up and see how many you recognize. Kelly (Breen), our choreographer, is even putting some iconic Peanuts dance moves into her fun choreographed numbers. And I am simply doing my best to encourage the kids to own this show and just be kids.”

Like all OPA plays, the production is a community collaboration with participants from across Central Oregon and will feature custom sets and costumes, live orchestral accompaniment, and ensemble scenes with more than 25 homeschooled students from Madras to La Pine. In addition to the show, souvenirs, candy grams to send to cast members, and tickets for a raffle basket featuring gift cards and future show tickets, will be available in the lobby. For tickets or more information, please visit ovationpa.com.

Show Details

Approximate run time: 90 minutes | Directed by Vreyah Palmantier

WHAT:

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) Debut presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

WHO:

Director: Vreyah Palmantier

Musical Director: Jonathan Shepherd

Choreographer: Kelly Breen

Show Coordinator: Andrea Garner

Based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz Book, Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner

Additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer

Additional Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

WHEN

6:30pm Friday, March 28

6:30pm Saturday, March 29

3pm Sunday, March 30

WHERE

Mountain View High School

2755 NE 27th St.

Bend, OR 97701

TICKETS

$14; $48 for a four-pack

ovationpa.com



About Ovation Performing Arts:

Ovation Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was founded more than 20 years ago as a homeschool choir. It has since evolved into a multifaceted performing arts group with a legacy of serving Christ and families with chorus, acting and dance classes, and theatrical productions. OPA prides itself on growing young actors with substantial ensemble work as well as principal opportunities, brought together in one top-quality production. Traditionally rehearsals have been during regular school hours, resulting in their distinction as a homeschool theater, but all are welcome. In 2025, OPA launched a two age-division structure: OPA Debut, for eight- to 12-year-olds, and OPA Brava for those 13-18. OPA participants span from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville to Sisters, home-schooled actors to high school orchestra.

ovationpa.com