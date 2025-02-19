Spice Up Your Spring!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Join BJCP Grand Master V Beer Judge and 2011 National Homebrewer of the Year, Randy Scorby, to learn about the aroma and flavor components of beer, including off characteristics and what causes them. Improve your sensory experience by tasting samples and learning how to identify and describe different aspects of aroma and flavor. The first session will focus on the aroma and flavor profiles of the four basic ingredients, and the second session will address what can go wrong during the brewing and storage process. This is intended for anyone who wants to learn more about the appreciation of beer.

Instructor: Randy Scorby

Thursday, March 6-March 13

6:30-8:30pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $89

Get inspired with these gluten and dairy-free recipes that are sure to please everyone at your table. Whether you are gluten and/or dairy-free, or love someone who is, you’ll earn confidence in baking delicious and healthy treats using a variety of GF flours and baking techniques, as well as troubleshooting common alternative baking challenges.

Instructor: Diane Porter

Saturday, March 8

10am-1pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $99

Are you craving desserts that look “wow-worthy”, but don’t require hours of complicated baking? In this fun, hands-on class, discover how to make beautiful treats that are easy to create. Whether you are a beginner, or experienced baker, this class gives you simple tips for creating dazzling desserts. All recipes are gluten-free.

Instructor: Sarah Witt

Saturday, March 15

10am-1pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $99

cocc.edu