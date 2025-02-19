Spice Up Your Spring!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Beer Sensory Analysis
Join BJCP Grand Master V Beer Judge and 2011 National Homebrewer of the Year, Randy Scorby, to learn about the aroma and flavor components of beer, including off characteristics and what causes them. Improve your sensory experience by tasting samples and learning how to identify and describe different aspects of aroma and flavor. The first session will focus on the aroma and flavor profiles of the four basic ingredients, and the second session will address what can go wrong during the brewing and storage process. This is intended for anyone who wants to learn more about the appreciation of beer.
Instructor: Randy Scorby
Thursday, March 6-March 13
6:30-8:30pm
COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $89
Gluten-Free Baking
Get inspired with these gluten and dairy-free recipes that are sure to please everyone at your table. Whether you are gluten and/or dairy-free, or love someone who is, you’ll earn confidence in baking delicious and healthy treats using a variety of GF flours and baking techniques, as well as troubleshooting common alternative baking challenges.
Instructor: Diane Porter
Saturday, March 8
10am-1pm
COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $99
Dessert that Dazzle
Are you craving desserts that look “wow-worthy”, but don’t require hours of complicated baking? In this fun, hands-on class, discover how to make beautiful treats that are easy to create. Whether you are a beginner, or experienced baker, this class gives you simple tips for creating dazzling desserts. All recipes are gluten-free.
Instructor: Sarah Witt
Saturday, March 15
10am-1pm
COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $99