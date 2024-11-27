OPA Presents Cinderella

(Graphic courtesy of Ovation Performing Arts)

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) waltzes into the new year with a magical production of Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Broadway version of Cinderella. The musical will run six shows, January 3-12, at Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave. Tickets are $14 or $48 for a family four-pack.

“Cinderella has been on my top stories list since the list first formed,” said director David Purkey. “Joy, integrity, self-advocacy, love, and kindness are just a few ingredients that make Cinderella an internationally beloved metaphorical apple pie.”

The timeless story tells the tender and powerful tale of Ella, who dreams of escaping her oppressive life and intolerable stepfamily. She comes to discover a little kindness can bring about a world of magic, with just a bit of help from her Fairy Godmother. The updated stage version debuted on Broadway in 2013, with a contemporary take on the classic tale, featuring new characters, surprising twists, commanding score and beloved songs such as, In My Own Little Corner.

“This cast has risen to the challenge of presenting the Cinderella story with every traditionally beloved moment and added a few of their own to pass on to future generations,” Purkey said. “Central Oregon is in for an artistic feast.”

In addition to the show, a silent auction will be available in the lobby before the show and during intermission featuring various items donated by businesses in the community as well as items hand-crafted by cast members. The production is a community collaboration with participants from across Central Oregon and will feature masterful sets and costumes, a 15-person live orchestral accompaniment, and large-scale ensemble scenes with nearly 70 homeschooled students from Madras to La Pine, plus musicians from various programs and ensembles.

“I had the pleasure of working with OPA as a student actor before it even existed as OPA,” Purkey said. “This group has a wonderful culture of hard work, enthusiasm, and talent — all things I greatly value and treasure.”

For tickets or more information, please visit ovationpa.com. Production-related questions as well as advertising and sponsorship opportunities may be directed to Show Coordinator, Andrea Garner at garner3461@gmail.com.

Cinderella

Approximate run time: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Director: David Purkey

Assistant Director: Cece Belli

Choreographer: Kelly Breen

Musical Director: Jonathan Shepherd

Stage Manager: Vreyah Palmantier

Show Coordinator: Andrea Garner

Music: Richard Rodgers

Lyrics: Oscar Hammerstein II

New Book: Douglas Carter Beane

Original Book: Oscar Hammerstein II

Performance Dates

Friday, January 3 | 6:30pm

Saturday, January 4 | 6:30pm

Sunday, January 5 | 3pm

Friday, January 10 | 6:30pm

Saturday, January 11 | 6:30pm

Sunday, January 12 | 3pm

Ridgeview High School

4555 SW Elkhorn Ave.

Redmond, OR 97756

Tickets: $14; $48 for a four-pack

Buy Tickets

About Ovation Performing Arts:

Ovation Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was originally founded more than 20 years ago as a homeschool choir. It has since evolved into a multifaceted performing arts group with a legacy of serving Christ and families with chorus, acting and dance classes, and theatrical productions. OPA prides itself on growing young actors with substantial ensemble work as well as principal opportunities, brought together in one top-quality production. Traditionally rehearsals have been during regular school hours, resulting in its distinction as a homeschool theater, but all are welcome. OPA spans from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville to Sisters, home-schooled actors to high school orchestra, ages 8 to 18.

OvationPerformingArts.com