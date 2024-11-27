Celebrate Christmas Eve at Maragas Winery

(Photo courtesy of Maragas Winder)

Step into the warmth of the season with Maragas Winery’s old fashioned Christmas Eve tradition. The winery transforms into a cozy haven filled with festive cheer while guests savor complimentary mulled wine, enjoy spiced popcorn, and are serenaded by live holiday music performed by Samantha Maragas from the Pittsburgh Conservatory. The event is all about community spirit, with a suggested $10 minimum donation going entirely to benefit NeighborImpact Food Bank.

This open house is a heartwarming way to spend time with loved ones and share in the joy of giving back. Whether you’re a local or visiting for the holidays, Maragas Winery’s Christmas Eve celebration invites everyone to be part of an annual tradition that captures the magic of the season.

maragaswinery.com