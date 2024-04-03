Open Your Season at Woodlands

(Image and graphics courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Directly benefiting Sunriver Music Festival, golfing buddies come together on Sunriver Resort’s Woodlands Course on June 2 for the 16th annual Swings fore Strings tournament. With a shotgun start and scramble format, this is a lighthearted way to kick off your summer of Sunriver golfing.

Worth noting: a regular 18 holes of golf in prime time at the internationally-celebrated and semi-private Woodlands Course is actually higher than this tournament registration. By choosing to play in Swings fore Strings, you get those same 18 holes, PLUS Sunriver Brewing beer, PLUS dinner from Sunriver Resort’s Peak Food Truck, PLUS the good feelings knowing you’re supporting Central Oregon’s premier classical music organization — Sunriver Music Festival — and helping ensure the future of music.

Sign up today at sunrivermusic.org or by calling 541-593-1084

All proceeds from Swings fore Strings benefit the missions of Sunriver Music Festival, including the Young Artists Scholarship program and August 10-23’s landmark Summer Festival featuring professional orchestra musicians from around the world.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

