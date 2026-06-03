Sunriver Music Festival Tickets Open Now

(Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

From August 10-20, Sunriver Music Festival presents its 49th season in two spectacular, historic Central Oregon venues — the Sunriver Resort Great Hall and the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Performances feature world-class orchestra musicians and renowned soloists, led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell. The Festival includes four classical concerts, a pops concert, and a family concert, each with the full Festival Orchestra and featured soloists of great acclaim. Tickets at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084

The Raise the Baton fundraising party is on July 18 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon in Bend. Help make the music happen while enjoying performances and conversations with Young Artists Scholarship recipients — some of Central Oregon’s most advanced young musicians. Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell and Auctioneer Molly May of Marquam Agency, this is sure to be a fun evening, with lively auctions, paddle raise, entertainment, and delicious dinner and drinks. Visit sunrivermusic.org today to reserve your seat. The Raise the Baton paddle raise directly funds the Young Artists Scholarships.

June 5 is the Young Artists Scholarship Concert. This free concert is an inspiring hour featuring several of this year’s impressive scholarship recipients. Free admission for all, 7pm, Community Bible Church at Sunriver, 1 Theater Drive.

Patrons who purchase the full five-concert series of classical and pops concerts receive a 10% discount. Tickets start at $45; tickets for age 25 and under are $25; and, thanks to the Young Listeners Guild, FREE tickets are available for ages 17 and under with the purchase of any regularly-priced ticket. Details and tickets at sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org