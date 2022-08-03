Opening Night Featuring the Principal Musicians of the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra

Three Reasons you don’t want to miss Opening Night of Sunriver Music Festival’s 45th season:

Bend’s Brand New Venue — Caldera High School, at the intersection of SE 15th and Knott Roads has an impressive new state-of-the-art auditorium, ideal for the acoustical drama and enveloping wash of sound only a stage full of orchestra musicians can create.

World-Class Musicians — The opening concert on August 10 at Caldera High School highlights several of the Festival’s principal musicians. The Festival Orchestra is composed of musicians from full-time professional and top-tier orchestras around the country who travel here to perform for Central Oregon audiences just once a year, every August. Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell deftly leads this fine orchestra and is in consistent demand on the podium throughout the United States and abroad.

The Symphony that Changed Music Forever — The second half of this opening concert features Beethoven’s revolutionary Symphony No. 3 Eroica. Known as a masterwork that impacted the future of classical music then and forever, the Eroica is an epic experience for all who get the chance to hear it live in its entirety. Here’s your chance.

Classical Concert I — August 10, 7:30pm, Caldera High School

Additional concerts continue through August 21 at Caldera and at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall.

Full schedule and tickets at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

