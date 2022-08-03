Three Upcoming Events in August

(Graphic | Courtesy of Think Wild)

Thinking Wild Art Reception

When: August 5 from 3-8pm for First Friday

Where: Tumalo Art Co. in the Old Mill District

What: Join us to celebrate the opening of the August 2022 exhibit Thinking Wild, by Katherine Taylor. Portion of proceeds from sales support Think Wild. The reception will be part of the First Friday Art Walk. Meet the artist, enjoy wine and snacks, and learn more about Think Wild.

About the Artist

Painting with Pollinators

When: Sunday, August 14, 4-6pm

Where: Think Wild’s new pollinator garden at 62410 Erickson Road

What: Join Think Wild and local science educator and artist, Christine Elder, for an observation and illustration workshop in Think Wild’s new native pollinator garden! This is a family-friendly event and all supplies are included with admission.

Sign Up

About the Artist

Community Bird Walk

Think Wild’s Community Bird Walks in collaboration with the East Cascades Audubon Society are family-friendly opportunities to learn more about the native bird species in the area and about fascinating natural spaces in and around Bend. Join us for a bird walk, including field guides and binoculars, on Friday, August 26 at 8am and 10am.

thinkwildco.org