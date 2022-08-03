Raptors of the Desert Sky Returns!

(Graphic | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Raptors Return to the Sky

With cooler temperatures comes the return of Raptors of the Desert Sky and Desert Dwellers!

In our daily outdoor flight program Raptors of the Desert Sky, be awed by the beauty and power of free-flying raptors. Tickets are first come, first served. We strongly recommend arriving at the Museum early and securing your tickets at Admissions.

Summer isn’t over! If high temperatures are in the forecast, call Admissions to ensure the show’s time.

Raptors Of The Desert Sky

Daily

11:30am

Members, children (12 and under), seniors (65+) – $5

Non-members $7

Children ages 2 and younger are free

Desert Dwellers

Desert Dwellers gets you snout to snout with intriguing creatures of the High Desert including a porcupine, badger and more. Explore the adaptations that enable our wild neighbors to thrive.

Desert Dwellers

Daily

3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Last Call for the Sawmill

It’s full steam ahead for the Sawmill Demonstration at the 1904 High Desert Ranch. This Thursday, August 4, witness the sawmill in action and hear about how it was critical to families in the High Desert.

Don’t miss this final demo of the summer!

Ranch Sawmill Demonstration

Thursday, August 4

1-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

We All Scream for Ice Cream!

No better way to beat the heat than with ice cream.

Join us this Saturday, August 6 to discover how ice cream was made in 1904 using an authentic cedar tub freezer. Then try a sample at the Rimrock Café for $2 a scoop.

Ice Cream Made on the Ranch

Saturday, August 6

1-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Your Ticket to a Thrilling Live Auction

For the first time since 2019, your favorite annual fundraiser returns in person on Saturday, August 27! Join us for this year’s High Desert Rendezvous, an evening with a live auction, a raffle, entertainment and more.

Tickets are going fast! Get yours today.

Only at the High Desert Rendezvous can you get a shot at a bevvy of one-of-a-kind experiences in the spirited live auction.

Name the baby river otter in the care of the Museum! With the honor comes a VIP behind-the-scenes tour from the wildlife team.

Get away to wine country. Enjoy a luxurious three-night stay in stunning Calistoga, California.

Treat yourself to the perfect Central Oregon date night including an unforgettable helicopter adventure, dinner at Bos Taurus, a Bentley rental and more.

Purchase Tickets Today!

highdesertmuseum.org