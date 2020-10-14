Enjoy Halloween Weekend with the Venardos Circus When it Returns to Live Audience Shows in Redmond 

The Venardos Circus, a touring Broadway-style, animal-free production, is thrilled to announce it will return to the stage in Redmond at the Deschutes Fairgrounds with live, socially distanced audiences over Halloween weekend, October 29-November 1, for first shows in front of a live audience since COVID-19. Tickets will be sold only in pods for up to four people, spaced six feet apart from the stage and other pods. VIP seating will only be the very first ring of pods around the stage which will be priced at $125 per pod. All other pods are $85. Larger groups will need to purchase additional pods. Masks that cover the nose and mouth will be required for all audience members over the age of two and must always be worn while under the tent, unless enjoying eating concessions treats within their pod. Temperatures will be checked at the door before guests are escorted to their seating pod(s). Costumes ARE encouraged on this special weekend of shows to help celebrate the return to live audiences over the holiday weekend.

Redmond show schedule will be as follows:

Thursday, October 29 — 7pm

Friday, October 30 – 7pm

Saturday, October 31 – 12pm, 3pm, 6pm

Sunday, November 1 – 1pm, 4pm

“We have been anxiously awaiting the day we are able to return to the big top stage and be able to look our fans in the eyes and share a laugh and a smile,” explained Venardos Circus founder and ringmaster, Kevin Venardos. “2020 has been a challenging year and we don’t know what to expect of the upcoming holidays. But we are eager to help build some new fun memories with families who are seeking some normalcy in family traditions again. We hope to make this very unique Halloween still special for Central Oregon families.”

What to expect on site:

Deschutes Fairground fixed building bathrooms with running water will be available to our patrons along with additional sanitizing stations.

Parking area is flat so there is easy handicapped access between the lot and the tent.

Guests are asked to socially distance from others and wear their masks while in line to enter/exit the tent as well as in line for concessions.

Classic circus treats like popcorn, cotton candy and lemonade will be available, but we encourage guests to order online when purchasing tickets. Only contactless payment options will be available. We will not be accepting cash.

Our cast members will be wearing masks when they are not performing and will adhere to strict rules regarding handwashing and limiting contact with guests.

Most importantly: if you are showing any symptoms including a fever, cough or runny nose, your entire party will not be allowed to enter the tent. We will check temps at the door. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission.

venardoscircus.com