Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston to Read at Paulina Springs Books

Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston will present from her forthcoming book, We Could Die Doing This: Dispatches on Ageing from Oregon’s Outback, at Paulina Springs Books in Sisters on Thursday, November 14 at 6:30pm. She will also read a selection of new poems and from her books of poetry including Via Lactea: A Woman of a Certain Age Walks the Camino, Hotel Domilocos and Between Desert Seasons.

About Ellen Waterston:

Award winning author and poet Ellen Waterston has published four poetry and four literary nonfiction titles, including upcoming We Could Die Doing This (2024), as well as Walking the High Desert (2020). She is the founder of the Writing Ranch which, since 2000, has conducted workshops for established and emerging writers, and of the annual Waterston Desert Writing Prize, established in 2015 and adopted in 2019 as a program of the High Desert Museum. In 2024 she was appointed to a two-year term as the eleventh Oregon Poet Laureate and awarded both the Literary Arts of Portland’s Stewart H. Holbrook and Soapstone Bread and Roses awards recognizing her work as an author and advocate for the literary arts. Based in Central Oregon, she serves on the guest faculty of OSU-Cascades MFA in Creative Writing. Ellen is completing a fifth collection of poetry.

