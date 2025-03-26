Oregon Poet Laureate Helps Give ‘Rise’ to COCC’s Poetry Month

(Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston will visit COCC April 16-17 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is celebrating National Poetry Month this April with a “Rise” theme and a visit from Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston, April 16-17, to include a series of readings and events at the Bend, Redmond and Prineville campuses, with some livestreaming options available at the Madras and Prineville campuses.

The college’s Poetry Month also includes two “Rise to the Occasion” poetry slam competitions, April 23 and 24, in Redmond and Bend, respectively. COCC’s campuses will each have a poetry book display throughout April. All events are free and open to the public; visit barber.cocc.edu/poetry for complete details and registration for workshops and slams.

Ellen Waterston, a Bend-based, award-winning poet, author, Oregon State University-Cascades writing instructor and founder of The Nature of Words, was named Oregon’s 11th poet laureate last August.

“Poetry brings us alive, keeps us alive, freshens the world,” said Waterston. “I look forward to illustrating how poetry does that as both a reader and workshop leader during COCC’s celebration.”

On Wednesday, April 16, Waterston will visit COCC’s Prineville campus, reading selected works from noon to 1pm, and then visit the Redmond campus’s Technology Education Center, beginning at 5:30pm for a social, with a reading and discussion from 6-7:30pm On Thursday, April 17, she will be at the Barber Library on the Bend campus, beginning at 5:30pm for a social, with a reading and discussion from 6-7:30pm; the Bend event will be livestreamed to the Madras and Prineville campuses, with snacks provided.

Waterston will also lead two free poetry workshops: on Wednesday, April 16, 4-5:30pm, at the Redmond campus’s Technology Education Center, and on Thursday, April 17, 4-5:30pm, at the Barber Library on the Bend campus. Registration is required.

The first poetry slam takes place on Wednesday, April 23, 5-7pm, at the Redmond campus’s Student Commons and the second slam is at the Bend campus on Thursday, April 24, 5-7pm, in the Hitchcock Auditorium. Moderated by Aaron Rasheed (aka Aaron The Broadside Kid) — a COCC graduate and freelance writer — and Vim Mello (aka VMello) — a local activist, poet and spoken word host — the events feature refreshments and prizes. Poets need to register in advance for this judged event.

For more information on Poetry Month at COCC, contact Kirsten Hostetler, instruction and outreach librarian, at 541-383-7563 or khostetler@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu