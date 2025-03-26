Announcing BEAT The Heat Summer Camps 2025

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Summer is almost here, and we’re thrilled to announce that registration is now open for BEAT the Heat summer classes at Beat Children’s Theatre! Whether your child is an experienced performer or stepping onto the stage for the first time, we’ve designed a fun, creative, and educational experience just for them.

We are currently offering a variety of classes for ages 4-15, with even more exciting programs to be added in the coming weeks! With fun offerings like Junior BEAT with Bandana Suzanna, Adventure Theatre Games and Twisted Fairy Tale Theatre and more contemplative classes like Theatre for Self-Care and Community Connection Through Theatre there is sure to be something for everyone.

Sign Up Today! Spots are limited, so be sure to reserve your child’s spot early. Visit our website here for more details and to register.

We can’t wait to welcome your child to a summer of theatre fun and learning!

beatchildrenstheatre.org