Our Forest at Night Experience is OPEN!

Introducing the Museum’s New Interactive Experience Forest at Night

We’re thrilled to announce the opening of the Museum’s latest immersive experience Forest at Night, where visitors can discover the remarkable world of the High Desert’s nocturnal creatures and explore the critical significance of preserving darkness for their survival.

Here’s what you can look forward to when you step into Forest at Night:

Whimsical Journey… Embark on a whimsical journey into the nighttime habitat of various creatures, all within our Changing Forest pavilion.

Enchanting Simulated Forest… At the heart of the experience lies an enchanting, simulated forest bathed in the soft glow of stars and moonlight, where you’ll encounter detailed representations of nocturnal inhabitants.

Interactive Learning… Engage with our large touchscreen interface to explore the animated landscape and delve into the unique adaptations of each species, from the white-lined sphinx to the great-horned owl.

Understanding Nocturnal Challenges… Gain insight into the challenges faced by nocturnal species and discover how they navigate and hunt under the cover of darkness, akin to real-life scientists studying wildlife in their natural environment.

Light Pollution Awareness… Learn about the pressing issue of light pollution and its impact on nocturnal ecosystems, and explore practical tips for reducing light pollution both at home and in the community.

Forest at Night is a captivating experience that promises to inspire visitors of all ages. Together, let’s discover the magic of the night and the importance of safeguarding the habitat of our nocturnal neighbors.

Learn more about Forest at Night at highdesertmuseum.org/forest-at-night or plan your visit at the button below!

