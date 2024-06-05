June First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings

Bend/Old Mill First Friday

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through June.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/departments/library

COCC’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery is continuing to exhibit paintings by Bend artist and COCC emeritus professor of art Bill Hoppe, titled Gradients, Gatherings and Glimmers, through June 25.

According to the artist, the exhibition utilizes the circular design of the two-story Rotunda Gallery for effect. On the second level, 17 panels form four large-scale works, all created during the pandemic and sharing a skeletal structure and muted colors. Filling the gallery below, ten Glimmers encircle the space, pieces completed in 2023 “with radiant floral structure to celebrate the reappearance of warmth and color.”

Hoppe is a former art professor and gallery director at COCC. Trained at St. John’s University and the University of Washington, he was a working artist prior to his arrival at COCC in 2000; he retired in 2020. A former National Endowment for the Arts fellowship recipient, his work has exhibited at galleries from San Francisco to Seattle and his canvases are featured in many permanent collections, including with the Pacific Northwest Art Council, Seattle Art Museum, Tacoma Art Museum and the Portland Art Museum. In 2008, Hoppe received the Oregon Art Education Association’s Higher Education Teacher of the Year award.

For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

The Commons Cafe and Taproom

875 NW Brooks St.

541-323-3955 • thecommonsbend.com

Join the High Desert Art League along the shores of Mirror Pond in downtown Bend for this festive, bright summer show. The Commons Café and Taproom is highlighting the work of the High Desert Art League for the month of June. Something in Common highlights new work by the League’s 13 professional artists. Open daily, 8am-8pm. Most artists will be present for First Friday on Friday, June 7, from 5-7pm, with music on the patio, and no-host beverages available at The Commons.

The show includes works by Pamela Beaverson, Helen Brown, Barbara Hudler Cella, Jan Dow, Janet Frost, Michelle Lindblom, Jean Requa Lubin, Karen Maier, Liz Haberman, Jacqueline Newbold, Vivian Olsen, Janice Rhodes and Joren Traveller.

“This amazing group of professional artists continues to create the most incredible work!” explains League President Joren Traveller. “Although many of us are affiliated with various galleries and associations, High Desert Art League shows pull our creative wonders together into one show as a unique collective exhibit. The Commons is a wonderful venue for our show, with easy accessibility and a welcoming beautiful exhibit space along the Deschutes River. Have a cup of coffee or glass of wine and enjoy!”

More information at highdesertartleague.com.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

The Endangered in The High Desert exhibit continues through July 7, bringing heightened attention to the variety of species in the High Desert ecosystem that are facing extinction or recovering from the threat. Examine the importance of ecological connectivity through engaging photographs and playful design. Visitors will also learn about simple conservation measures that they can take to help wildlife. In addition to learning about endangered species in the exhibit, visitors can tour the High Desert Museum’s other exhibits to meet living wildlife that have been listed on the ESA, including a bald eagle, Foskett speckled dace and desert tortoises.

Continuing through September 8 is the artwork of Ann Hamilton, Matthew Day Jackson, Wangechi Mutu and Kiki Smith, Near, Far, Gone: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation, the Museum’s most recent exhibit, explores the close and complex relationship between humans and wildlife. Whether employing symbolism or allegory, color or texture, size or shape, these artists have looked to animals to contextualize the human experience and define our reflection in the landscape. Each of the 19 works featured in the exhibition depicts an animal species in transition: some endangered, some threatened, some existing near humans and others moving further away.

And continuing through January 12, 2025 is Sensing Sasquatch. Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about this “non-human other” and learn how they vary between tribes across regions in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

During the month of June, Layor Art Supply is displaying a group show with paintings from the members of SageBrushers Art Society of Bend. Pop-up show by Dave Fox. Stop by the store for first Friday Art Walk on June 7. Visitors will be treated to a wide range of styles and subjects, including still-life, landscape, portrait, and abstract paintings. Enjoy the variety of beautiful art and take your favorite piece home with you as well as stocking up on your art supplies. The Sagebrushers and Dave Fox show will hang through July 3 and can be viewed through Layor’s regular business hours.

Linus Pauling Gallery ~ Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

541-385-3908 • uufco.org

Splendors of the Night Sky, featuring astro landscape photography of the Aurora Borealis and the Milky Way by Kristina Ziegler, June 2-September 1 with an artist reception on Thursday, June 13 from 6-7pm. All are welcome.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel is featuring oil paintings by local artist Janet Frost through the month of June. Inspired by Central Oregon’s landscape and wildlife, Janet seeks to capture the mood she experienced when she encountered her subject matter.

According to Janet, “When one is my paintings tells a story about the subject and offers viewers an insight into what I saw that motivated me to paint it, I feel that I’ve achieved my goal.”

Janet is an award-winning artist who received her degree in fine art from the University of Redlands. She is a member of the High Desert Art League, Plein Air Painters of Oregon, Oil Painters of America, and the American Impressionist Society.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

This First Friday, on June 7, from 5-8pm, the Peterson Contemporary Art Gallery will feature the amazing work of Glenn Ness and the Kollabs. We also will have beautiful cello music filling the gallery provided by Travis Allen. This show will continue through the end of June.

Glenn Ness started with drafting in pen and ink and then his art took a natural progression to oil paints; they provide the saturation and richness that he hopes to achieve. He is well known for his urban scapes, but he also depicts wonderful and intimate spaces. His use of light and shadow marks all his paintings with his unique style.

Kollabs is a collaborative project between artists Luis Garcia Nerey and Anke Schofield. In their work, they create compositions juxtaposing undomesticated animals within domestic and urban environments, highlighting the interaction between wildlife and the human experience.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

In June, Premiere Property Group is featuring an exhibit of oil and watercolor paintings by Joren Traveller and Vivian Olsen themed Central Oregon Scenes and Wildlife. There will be a reception for the artists as part of the First Friday Art Walk on June 7 at Premiere Property, 25 NW Minnesota Avenue, in downtown Bend.

The two members of the High Desert Art League share a long-time interest in depicting nature and the animals that inhabit it. Joren is both a sculptor and a landscape painter. Vivian, in addition to creating fine art paintings, has authored and illustrated children’s books featuring whimsical animals.

For more information about the artists, go to highdesertartleague.com. You can contact Joren Traveller at jorenmt@gmail.com and Vivian Olsen at viviart70@gmail.com.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In June, Red Chair Gallery showcases the landscape photography of Mike Putnam and the encaustic paintings of Janice Rhodes. For a dose of bling, check out Joanie Callan’s mosaic animals and mirrors. Spring colors brighten Tricia Biesmann’s felted scarves and toppers. Located at the corner of Bond St. and Oregon Ave., Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For the month of June, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery is featuring the paintings of artist Ron Raasch. Ron’s work is not only diverse in subject matter but also in the various mediums he uses to create his masterpieces. Living on his ranch in Powell Butte, and travelling extensively, he finds inspiration all around him, from rusty farming equipment to old barns and buildings to the interesting people he comes across in his travels. A retired architect, he is adept at rendering all sorts of buildings, bridges, vehicles and any number of man-made contraptions, not to mention nature’s architecture as well. Ron is a member of numerous art societies and organizations.

Ron’s creative inclinations almost never stop. In his own words: “I’m one of those constant artists who have to have some form of drawing tool in my hand at all times. Luckily my wife doesn’t mind driving so I can have the time to create.”

The show runs June 5-29 with a reception on First Friday, June 7 from 4-7pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents UNAPOLOGETICALLY PASTEL, a show dedicated to art utilizing pastel medium. Many of the SageBrushers Art Society member artists will be represented in pastel. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm. Showing through July.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Continuing through December 30 is Christi Zorrilla Soto, The Endless Knot.

Christi’s work is driven by her personal experiences as a multicultural individual. Her Peruvian-Chinese heritage, along with her family’s migration from different parts of the world, has inspired an exploration at the intersection of native arts with contemporary art. Through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation arts, Zorilla Soto exposes the delicate journey of migration and the celebration of diversity. By combining traditional and modern techniques, Christi aims to foster dialogue between the past and present while honoring her heritage and uncovering her own identity. Through art, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their roots and recognize the beauty in the diversity surrounding us. scalehouse.org/artist-christi-zorrilla-soto.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Touchmark at Pilot Butte is featuring the pastel landscapes of High Desert Art League member Jan Dow. The exhibit, Lakes and Deserts, is located in Touchmark’s Mezzanine Gallery and will on display through July.

“The wild Sonora Desert, with its Colorado River side lakes, is a visual feast of land forms, ever-changing water reflections, and ever-changing light,” explains Jan. “The same is found on the far eastern stretches of the Snake River, as well as in the High Desert lakes and mountains of the Cascades. This show of pastel landscapes represents my fascination with the beauty and mystery of the contrast of water to desert.” For more information on the artist and the High Desert Art League, visit highdesertartleague.com. Contact Jan Dow at jrdbaja@gmail.com.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents impressionistic oil paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Scott Dyer. Scott has always been drawn to the idea of capturing the beauty, poetry, and emotion of a moment on canvas. “Each painting I create is sort of a practice piece to move me closer to that feeling of perfectly capturing all those elements…. which of course as an artist you never stop seeking. The trick is of course to enjoy the journey and never the destination.” Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art!

Redmond First Friday

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Bill Hunt likes to quote Michelangelo when he said, “I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free”. Bill sees owls in tree branches and fence posts and “sets them free.” His woodworking colleague Bill Lind makes beautiful utility bowls for daily use and unique vases and hollow vessels as home decor. Lind uses locally sourced wood used in his work. Hall Anderson is a photographer with 50 years of experience, 30 as a newspaper photographer in Ketchikan, Alaska. His Raggedy Ann series started when he found her by an abandoned farmhouse in Oregon in 1979. He took her to Europe in the mid-90s and his new book is a result of this trip. Anderson will have copies of his book for sale.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Rick Thompson paints in oils now after a long career as a graphic designer. Rick is still discovering his style. He enjoys painting landscapes, people, wildlife, machinery, architecture — anything that captures his eye and moves him. He still approaches art with fresh eyes, constantly exploring, questioning, adapting, and learning. Thompson says he is always striving to breathe life into his canvas.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty is hosting Dry Canyon Arts Association’s Artist of the Month, Henriette Heiny. Henriette Heiny uses fluid art techniques to create abstract expressions with a distinct organic nature. In her paintings both shapes and color are unrestrained and portray depth, contrast, and vivid color to stimulate the imagination. Also at Sotheby’s, Gary McPherson will be exhibiting his works in oil. Since moving to Redmond in 2018, McPherson has been delighted to try to absorb much of the natural beauty surrounding them and incorporate it into his art. Tina Kellogg will show her fused glass “NatureScapes.” Kellogg loves hiking in the mountains and on the seashore. She tries to capture some of the beauty that she sees so that she can share a little piece of it with her art. L. Carol Picknell works in acrylics and specializes en plein air (creating art outdoors or in nature) and portraits. She loves to paint children as they are just beginning their journey.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Joy Woodburn is a mixed media artist with subjects varying from portraits, to abstracts, to animals and flora. Joy’s vibrant work is where fine-line ink detail meets washes of watercolor to explore both pattern and fluidity within and around her subjects. A gallery of her work can be found at joywoodburn.com

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Connie Robbins uses a Batik Wax technique within her watercolor images to create the unique effects in her paintings. As a high school science and art teacher, paying attention to detail in the adaptations of each flora and fauna is something she enjoys recreating in her images. Jay Lowndes has the knack and experience for creating durable woodenware such as charcuterie & cutting boards, coasters, lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo boxes, and picture frames. Lowndes welcomes custom orders and personalized pieces.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Marie Carmean specializes in oil on canvas. She has been painting almost all her life. She enjoys painting landscapes and animals and finds Central Oregon to be rich in subjects for her work.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth Street

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Patti Misterly has been cutting glass for 50 years, creating windows, lamps, boxes, ornaments, and much more. She welcomes custom orders. Constance Soballe credits the pandemic for changing her life. “It opened a new and exciting way for me to see and explore the world around me through art.” In the past year and a half, she has developed her own style through watercolor and pyrography (woodburning). Her art is representative of my journey and she hopes others enjoy traveling with her. Julie Miller’s life with horses and the experiences and emotions connected to them has been the inspiration for her art. She is always exploring new ways to depict the creatures that are so close to her heart. She uses acrylic paints, graphite pencil, colored pencils and soft pastels.