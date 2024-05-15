Ovation Performing Arts presents Tarzan

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) swings into spring with the adventure-filled production of Tarzan, the stage musical based on the 1999 Disney animated tale. With music and lyrics by eight-time Grammy winner and rock legend Phil Collins, this thrilling musical will run six shows, June 15 and 20-22, at Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave. Tickets are $14 or $48 for a family four-pack.

“Phil Collins to thank, this most beloved Disney/Broadway rendition of ‘Tarzan’ is first off just a lot of fun,” said Director Jonathan Shepherd. “But beneath the surface there’s a lot to unwrap. We love our beautiful adoption subplot: a mother’s universal love, even across species. We love the rite of passage – coming of age story. We love the vibrant male female contrast. We love all the sacrifices our characters make for their convictions and for love. We love counting all the different ways that the show’s refrain, ‘two worlds, one family’ works.”

Based on the 1912 novel Tarzan of the Apes by American writer Edgar Rice Burroughs, Tarzan tells the tender and powerful tale of the shipwrecked, orphaned infant adopted by apes. With a blend of Broadway power and Disney magic, OPA seeks to bring the African jungle to the stage complete with swinging vines, West-African dance, silver-back gorillas, tropical creatures beautiful and deadly, live orchestra, and iconic songs such as You’ll Be in My Heart.

In addition to the show, a silent auction will be available in the lobby before the show and during intermission featuring various items donated by businesses in the community as well as items hand-crafted by cast members. The production is a community collaboration with participants from across Central Oregon. The cast of 53 students range in age from 8 to 18, from Madras to La Pine, plus musicians from various programs and ensembles.

“This is nobody’s elective — everyone who is here is here because they’re passionate about theatre,” said Shepherd. “I’ve got a weird obsession for the majesty and grandeur of this fantasy jungle. I can’t wait for it to explode right out of the curtain on the downbeat, and in ways the actors themselves drive: swinging vines, fantasy monsters, dances straight through the waterfall fog — it’s going to be a thrilling and beautiful surprise.”

For tickets or more information, please visit ovationpa.com. Production-related questions as well as advertising and sponsorship opportunities may be directed to Show Coordinator, Andrea Garner at garner3461@gmail.com.

Show Details

Ovation Performing Arts presents Tarzan

June 15 & 20-22

by: Phil Collins (music and lyrics); David Henry Hwang (story)

Director and Musical Director: Jonathan Shepherd

Co-Director: Vreyah Palmantier

Choreographer: Kelly Breen

Show Coordinator: Andrea Garner

Approximate run time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

WHEN

3pm & 6:30pm Saturday, June 15

6:30pm Thursday, June 20

3pm & 6:30pm Saturday, June 21

5pm Sunday, June 22

WHERE

Ridgeview High School

4555 SW Elkhorn Ave.

Redmond, OR 97756

TICKETS

$14; $48 for a four-pack

About Ovation Performing Arts:

Ovation Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was originally founded more than 20 years ago as a homeschool choir. It has since evolved into a multifaceted performing arts group with a legacy of serving Christ and families with chorus, acting and dance classes, and theatrical productions. OPA prides itself on growing young actors with substantial ensemble work as well as principal opportunities, brought together in one top-quality production. Traditionally rehearsals have been during regular school hours, resulting in its distinction as a homeschool theater, but all are welcome. OPA spans from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville to Sisters, home-schooled actors to high school orchestra, ages 8 to 18.

OvationPerformingArts.com