BEAT’s Fall Play Announcement

(Photo | Courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT Children’s Theatre is SO excited to announce our fall production!! Drum roll please…. this fall we will bring to the stage, Legally Blond Jr!! Yes indeed, prepare for the hilarious and oh-so-memorable story of Elle Woods (and of course, Bruiser) as they head to Harvard Law School to prove they CAN be serious. This highly entertaining Broadway musical will leave you laughing and singing and dancing… and possibly thinking about attending law school… Below is all the registration and rehearsal information. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions at bree.beal@beatonline.org.

BEAT Children’s Theatre presents — Legally Blonde, Jr — 2022

Rehearsal and Production Schedule

Ages 10-18

Tuition — $395

Registration — 8am-8pm Thursday, September 15, online at beatchildrenstheatre.org (cast will be determined by a lottery if we over-register)

Audition Workshop — Tuesday, September 20 — 5-7pm

Auditions — Tuesday, September 27 — 4-8pm (by call times)

Rehearsals — October 3-December 2 — BEAT Studio

Tuesday/Thursday | 5-8pm

Saturday | 10am-1pm

Break for week of Thanksgiving

Tech Week — December 5, 6, 7 — 4pm-9pm — Summit High School

Performances — December 9-11 & 16-18

CSPs — TBA

Director — Grey Conant

beatchildrenstheatre.org