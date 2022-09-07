BEAT’s Fall Play Announcement

(Photo | Courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)
BEAT Children’s Theatre is SO excited to announce our fall production!! Drum roll please…. this fall we will bring to the stage, Legally Blond Jr!! Yes indeed, prepare for the hilarious and oh-so-memorable story of Elle Woods (and of course, Bruiser) as they head to Harvard Law School to prove they CAN be serious. This highly entertaining Broadway musical will leave you laughing and singing and dancing… and possibly thinking about attending law school… Below is all the registration and rehearsal information. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions at bree.beal@beatonline.org.
BEAT Children’s Theatre presents — Legally Blonde, Jr — 2022
Rehearsal and Production Schedule
Ages 10-18
Tuition — $395
Registration — 8am-8pm Thursday, September 15, online at beatchildrenstheatre.org (cast will be determined by a lottery if we over-register)
Audition Workshop — Tuesday, September 20 — 5-7pm
Auditions — Tuesday, September 27 — 4-8pm (by call times)
Rehearsals — October 3-December 2 — BEAT Studio
Tuesday/Thursday | 5-8pm
Saturday | 10am-1pm
Break for week of Thanksgiving
Tech Week — December 5, 6, 7 — 4pm-9pm — Summit High School
Performances — December 9-11 & 16-18
CSPs — TBA
Director — Grey Conant