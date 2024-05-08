Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture Opens 2025 Residency Applications

(Derek Yost | Photo by Loma Smith, former PMRCAA artists in residence)

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Art and Agriculture (PMRCAA) announces an open call for applicants to its seventh annual residency program, which brings world-class artists, ecological scientists, researchers and scholars to Sisters, Oregon from March through November. The open call has a juried application process, where prospective residents from around the U.S. may be selected for either one-month or two-week stays at PMRCAA. The application deadline is June 30, 2024, 11:59pm, PST.

PMRCAA’s residency program offers a space where cultural practitioners, ecological scientists, and creative thinkers can immerse themselves in their work and research through access to studios, open spaces, and beautiful scenery. PMRCAA seeks cultural practitioners and scientists who want to engage with the atmosphere of a working ranch and with the local community.

We invite artists, ecological scientists, and scholars whose work explores the 2025 residency theme of “Care & Stewardship” to apply. “At the heart of the 2025 program is the idea that care and stewardship transcends human boundaries and acknowledges our interconnected existence in the world,” says Arts Program Manager Ana Varas. “We are looking for artists and others whose work resonates with this central idea.”

Care and Stewardship also connects the residency program with the work of umbrella organization, The Roundhouse Foundation, which focuses on supporting rural and Indigenous spaces. Land stewardship and caring for community are some of the core ethos that guide the work of the foundation and helped to inspire this year’s theme at PMRCAA.

All participants selected will develop work around this year’s central idea and will engage with the broader local region through different events. Events PMRCAA hosts throughout the year include workshops, lectures, and open studios. A full list is published on the events calendar at roundhousefoundation.org/events.

PMRCAA is hosting informational Zoom sessions on May 28 and June 14. Registration information and additional program details can be found at roundhousefoundation.org/pine-meadow-ranch/residencies.

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture:

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) is located on the historic Pine Meadow Ranch, a 260-acre working ranch in Sisters, Oregon at the base of the Cascade Mountains. The vision of PMRCAA is to connect sustainable agriculture, conservation arts and sciences with traditional and contemporary crafts and skills integral to ranching life including: metal, glass, wood and leather work, ceramics, fibers and textiles, writing, painting and drawing, photography and music.

PMRCAA work is grounded in a strong sense of place and community, and the diversity and multiple perspectives of the people that call this region home are deeply valued. PMRCAA is located on the traditional territory of the Wasco, Warm Springs, and Paiute peoples. The ranch strives to support the long-term resilience of this ecosystem, and its people and recognizes the many ways indigenous peoples continue to shape, create and care for these lands.

Today, Pine Meadow Ranch operates as a program of the Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation and continues to operate as a working ranch. This program is developing and expanding its work in the arts, agricultural and ecological projects working with the unique assets on the property.

Roundhouse Foundation:

The Roundhouse Foundation is a private family foundation based in Sisters, Oregon that supports creative solutions to the unique challenges associated with rural culture and the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest.

RoundhouseFoundation.org/Pine-Meadow-Ranch/Residencies • RoundhouseFoundation.org