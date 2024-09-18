Piano Flow Cave Concert at Juniper Preserve

(Paula Dreyer)

Experience Live Music and Art in the Lava Caves of Juniper Preserve

Friday, September 27 | 6:30-8:30

Immerse yourself in a unique sensory experience at Juniper Preserve as pianist Paula Dreyer performs mesmerizing live piano music, accompanied by live painter Karen Eland. This enchanting event takes place at the lava caves, where you can wander through the natural beauty or relax in comfort with wireless headphones to fully embrace the performance.

Your evening begins with a golf cart escort from the parking lot to the cave, where seats will be arranged at the cave’s entrance. For added indulgence, enjoy a full bar and charcuterie plates, available for purchase.

Whether you’re seeking solitude, a romantic date night, or a memorable family outing, join us for a soul-filling evening unlike any other. This enchanting duo, known for their popular “Moonlight Ski Concerts” at Virginia Meissner, is excited to bring their magic to this special setting.

Tickets: bendticket.com

pauladreyer.com