Last Call — Get Creative for the Owyhee

Did you want to submit your artwork to the Owyhee Art Contest but ran out of time? Good news! We’ve extended the deadline to Monday, September 23, so you still have time to get your piece in.

This contest is open to any age, skill level, and art form. The winning piece will be presented to Senator Wyden and featured on our website. You do not have to live in Oregon to participate!

Here are the two ways you can submit to the contest:

Post your artwork on social media and use the hashtag #ProtectTheOwyhee and tag OLCV! (Twitter: @olcv | Facebook: @oregonlcv | Instagram: @olcv) Use this google form to upload your artwork and we will share it on social media for you

When submitting your artwork, you must provide your name and date of birth. Please share where you are from, and you can tell us more about your artwork or why the Owyhee Canyonlands are special to you.

You don’t need to have any previous art experience to create an art piece that showcases how important the Owyhee Canyonlands are to you!

If you need some inspiration, see what others have submitted here.

What will you create for the Owyhee Canyonlands?

Submit your artwork before Monday, September 23!

olcv.org/owyhee-art-contest