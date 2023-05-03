Pigpen Theatre Company’s The Old Man & The Old Moon Sails into Bend’s Newest Theater Space, The Greenhouse Cabaret

The Greenhouse Cabaret will be opening its second mainstage production, The Old Man & The Old Moon on May 5 at 7:30pm. The show will conclude on June 3. Bend’s newest performing arts venue is located at 1017 NE Second St., just off Greenwood Ave. in the Bend Central District. It is sister companies with Bend’s #1 plant shop, Somewhere That’s Green.

About the Show:

The Old Man has kept his post as the sole caretaker of the moon for as long as he (or his wife, the Old Woman) can remember. When she is drawn away by a mysterious melody sparking memories of their shared past, the Old Man must decide between duty (and routine) and love (and adventure). Luckily for audiences everywhere, he chooses the latter, and what follows is an imaginative sea-faring epic, encompassing apocalyptic storms, civil wars, leviathans of the deep, and cantankerous ghosts, as well as the fiercest obstacle of all: change.

The seven-person cast does everything in this epic of a show. It’s true storyteller theater to say the least. The cast includes Steven Livingston, Dan Schimoller, Anya Tyson, Brian Stitt, Victoria Lusk, Jesse Zenor and Holly Marson.

The show is for all ages. It is classified as a ‘play with music’, folk music particularly. Tickets are generally $40, but there is also a percentage of tickets available as “pay what you can” for theater accessibility. May 20 and 21 will have ASL interpreters. All ticket profit goes directly to pay the cast, crew and future productions.

Tickets can be purchased online at TheGreenhouseCabaret.com. Any questions you may have can be emailed to Info@thegreenhousecabaret.com or call our box office, 541-699-2840.

