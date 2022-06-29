Pine Meadow Ranch Artists Featured at Pendleton Center for the Arts

((L-R) Lake of Fire by Dylan J. Beck, The Invitation by Kelda Martensen, Pacific Crest Trail Oregon and East Meets West by Annie Varnot)

When imagining the creation of contemporary art, a working ranch is usually not the first thing that comes to mind. But far from universities, gallery spaces and artist’s studios, Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) is fostering the creation of new work by artists, ecological scientists and scholars.

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture is a 260-acre working ranch just outside Sisters, operated by the RoundhouseFoundation. They connect sustainable agricultural practices, conservation and the traditional skills integral to ranching life with the arts, sciences and contemporary crafts. The exhibit in Pendleton features work by 28 artists who have spent time at PMRCAA in two to four-week visits over the past four years. It illustrates the wide range of media that the residency supports, including poetry and writing, photography, painting, drawing, book arts, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, textiles and music.

Residencies are an important facet of support for an artist or scholar. They provide time and space to work, away from the distractions and obligations of day-to-day life. PMRCAA provides not only an opportunity to live and work outside an artist’s usual environment, invited guests learn about the work involved in growing food, raising livestock and being the stewards of a gorgeous piece of land looked down upon by the Three Sisters, Broken Top and Black Butte. Whychus Creek runs through the middle of the property. Artists work in historic buildings all over the ranch, with names like the Dairy Barn, the Pickle Room and the Old Shop.

Occasionally artists arrive at the Ranch with a project in mind, but more often they leave themselves open to responding to the place itself, which is rich in open space, beautiful scenery and materials for art-making. Residents are asked to contribute to the ranch by taking on jobs like collecting eggs or tending gardens and often present workshops or artist’s talks in the community.

Artists featured include Loo Bain, Dylan J. Beck, Michael Boonstra, Renee Couture, Shelby Davis, Poppy Dully, Bean Gilsdorf, Patricia L Giraud, Anne Greenwood, Alex Hirsch, Harvey L Hix, Donna Cooper Hurt, Anna Ialeggio, Diane Jacobs, Joe Kowalczyk, Roberta Lavadour, Jeanne Medina Le, Elissa Levy, Kelda Martensen, Hirona Matsuda, Andy Myers, Stan Peterson, Elizabeth Quinn, Jean Rohe, Christopher St. John, Annie Varnot, Leah Wilson and Laura Winter.

The exhibit in Pendleton marks the first time that residents from the program have shown their work as a group.

“Even though we designed the residency to be highly competitive, I’m blown away by the body of work that the program has inspired and facilitated since we started in 2018,” said Roundhouse Founder Kathy Deggendorfer. “I can’t wait to see it celebrated in the gallery at the Pendleton Center for the Arts.”

An exhibit of work by PMRCAA residents will be on view at the Pendleton Center for the Arts July 7-30 in the East Oregonian Gallery in Pendleton. The event kicks off with an Opening Reception Thursday, July 7 from 5:30-7pm that is free and open to the public.

The Pendleton Center for the Arts, housed in a renovated Carnegie Library building, is a multi-venue arts center that features contemporary galleries, a fine craft marketplace, performances and a robust arts education program. Admission is always free, and galleries are available to view Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturdays 12-4pm. Other days and times available by appointment.

PendletonArts.org • 541-278-9201