Plan Your Visit to the High Desert Museum

(Timber milled during the sawmill demonstration is later used on Museum property for projects | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

See the Sawmill in Action

The Lazinka Sawmill will run for the second time this year on Friday, August 11!

The authentic sawmill, which came to the Museum from Eastern Oregon, was once fully powered by steam. Today, living history interpreters share how it works and how it served the High Desert.

Lazinka Sawmill Demonstration

Friday, August 11, 12:30-3pm

Free with Museum admission

Plan Your Visit

Save the date! The sawmill will run one more time this summer after Friday — on Saturday, September 9.

Calendar of Events

Name the Bobcat Raffle is On

The clock is ticking on your chance to name the now-juvenile bobcat!

Tickets are on sale in person at the Museum and online to win the naming in the raffle. Proceeds will help support the Museum’s wildlife, exhibitions and programs.

The drawing will take place at approximately 7:30 pm during the Museum’s largest fundraising gala of the year, the High Desert Rendezvous. Ticket purchasers need not be present at Rendezvous to win!

Name the Bobcat Raffle

Drawing on Saturday, August 26

Tickets $50 each

Buy Tickets Now

Online Bidding Continues for Art in the West

Fall in love with a piece of the High Desert and call it yours! Our annual juried exhibition and silent auction Art in the West is open at the Museum, and bidding is continuing online to take home works from regionally and nationally acclaimed artists.

Every year, Art in the West brings the works of painters, sculptors, photographers and other creators to the Museum. This year features artists including Sarah B. Hansen, Barbara Van Cleve, James Moore, Dawn Emerson, Michael Weber and Monte O. Yellow Bird Sr.

Art in the West

Open through Friday, September 22

Free with Museum admission

View Artwork and Bid

