Ponderosa Players Presents Spring Awakening

((L-R) Avery Brown (Wendla), Emmy James (Swing_ Martha, Thea, Anna), Seneca Fiedler (Martha, Quinn LeGrand, Lila Cogen (Anna), Finley Kennedy (Thea), Aurora Dixon (Ilse). Photo by Brooklyn Wagner Photography)

Dash (he/they) and Kisky (she/her) Holwerda have been eager to do Spring Awakening since Ponderosa Players was founded in May of 2023, but have been waiting for the right time to add it to their season. “We felt strongly that when we did this show, we wanted to do it justice,” Dash explains, “it was so pivotal in its time on Broadway, so it feels like we’re handling a precious treasure, in a way.” Winner of eight Tony Awards, Spring Awakening explores the pressures, mysteries, and desires of adolescence through the lens of 19th-century Germany but set to a contemporary rock score. The second production and first musical of their 2025-26 MainStage season, Ponderosa Players is presenting this show in their new performance space, the Ponderosa Playhouse, February 19-28.

Throughout the rehearsal process, Kisky and Dash have not shied away from the show’s delicate subject matter. “Spring Awakening really surrounds this idea of misinformation, lack of knowledge, and damage they cause,” says Kisky, “if we tiptoed around the show’s content, that would be in antithesis to its message.” The show tackles issues of sexuality, mental health, grief, and more, and Kisky and Dash have spared no precautions in ensuring the safety of their youth performers as they approach these topics. Portland-based Leiana Petlewski (they/them) joined the team as their intimacy director, and partnered with choreographer Dora Novak (she/her) to orchestrate any and all intimacy sequences through artistic movement. “The show already approaches so many deep feelings through the stylistic device of a contemporary ‘song world’ that pulls the audience out of the historical setting,” Kisky says, “it felt completely appropriate to approach any sexual scenes with a similar artistic vision.” She and Dash say that Novak and Petlewski successfully retained — even improved — the depth of the storytelling and emotion of these scenes.

Kisky and Dash also spoke highly of their youth cast: 14 students ranging from ages 15-18. “They are phenomenally talented and incredibly hardworking,” raves Dash, “it feels like every show we see more amazing students walk through the door. They set the bar for themselves and still continue to raise it.” The caliber of work from this age group has birthed Ponderosa Players’ new pre-professional company. PULSE launched this January alongside Ponderosa’s 2026-27 season, and will be the new iteration of their high school MainStage program. This pre-professional company will increase performance opportunities for high school students onstage and in the community, in addition to providing more tools that will help them, should they choose to pursue a career in the theater industry.

It is certain that Spring Awakening is not a performance to be missed. Get tickets at ponderosaplayers.com/tickets and prepare to enjoy a powerful and unforgettable evening of theater.

Spring Awakening is Ponderosa Players’ second performance in the Ponderosa Playhouse and they are in the home stretch of a fundraising campaign to fund their tech equipment for the theater. You can contribute to their GoFundMe at gofund.me/b6705668f. Donations of $150 and more will receive a commemorative nameplate on the “Founding Sponsor” plaque in the Playhouse lobby.

ponderosaplayers.com

————

Spring Awakening

February 19-28

Ponderosa Playhouse: 211 NE Revere Ave., Ste. 4, Bend

Tickets Available at ponderosaplayers.com/tickets

Recommended for audiences ages 15+ with parental discretion advised.