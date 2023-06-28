Pops Concert with Mezzo-Soprano Sarah Mattox August 7

(Sarah Mattox)

On August 7, enjoy the Festival Orchestra and mezzo-soprano Sarah Mattox in a lively pops concert of Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning themes from your favorite movies and musicals, including Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Schindler’s List, Wicked and more!

Pops Concert

Monday, August 7 | 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Program:

Salute to the Cinema

The Way We Were from The Way We Were (Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano)

Luke and Leia from Return of the Jedi

Theme from Schindler’s List (Yi Zhao, violin)

Mitch & Abby from The Firm (Brett Mitchell, piano) | listen

Suite from The Return of the King

Selections from Oklahoma!

Send in the Clowns from A Little Night Music (Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano)

Memory from Cats (Sarah Mattox, mezzo-soprano)

Selections from Hairspray

Highlights from Wicked

Tickets start at $53; $25 for age 25 & under

Festival Faire

On Sunday, July 16 at 4pm, enjoy an elegant evening in the Sunriver Resort Great Hall, including a lively auction hosted by Sid Voorhees; delicious food and wine; and performances from the Central Oregon Mastersingers, Young Artists Scholarship recipients and mezzo-soprano/pops concert soloist Sarah Mattox (a YAS alumna). | details & tickets

Featured auction items include:a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Florence, Italy, with a guided walking tour of the Italian Renaissance (airfare, lodging and all tours included); “Wines of the World” wine cooler filled with high-end vintages from around the world, donated by Ken Hick and Cheri Cooley-Hick; Oregon Ducks football tickets with a premier tailgating parking spot; and more!

All proceeds from this popular event directly support the Young Artists Scholarship program and the upcoming season.

2023 Sunriver Music Festival — August 4-17

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music. Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 46th season.

Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano concert, and the fun, family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert will be onstage this summer. The concert series opens August 5 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 17 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. | more info

