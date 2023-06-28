Upcoming Events in Central Oregon

June 30-September 3

Sunriver Resort Summer Concert Series

Sunriver

Pack a picnic blanket, put your dancing shoes on, and rock out with the Summer Concert Series, happening all season long at The Backyard at Sunriver Resort. Local and regional acts will perform a mix of original tunes and classic covers on Friday and Saturday evenings this summer – and local food, beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase.

July 7-9

Summer Festival

Downtown Bend

Embrace the season with Summer Festival, a free street fair happening this July in the heart of downtown Bend. The beloved event celebrates the community’s arts and culture over the course of three boisterous days through local vendor booths, live music from regional acts, family activities, fresh food, and more.

August 25-26

Airshow of the Cascades

Madras Airport

Take a trip back in time with Airshow of the Cascades, happening in late August in Madras. The three-day event which traces its roots to the late 1970’s, includes an air show starring several vintage planes, car show with old-school automobiles, a nighttime fireworks display, live music from local artists, regional food vendors, fly-ins, and more.

August 12

Perseids Meteor Shower Hiking Tours

Bend

This summer, the Perseids meteor shower will light up in the night skies over Central Oregon – and Wanderlust Tours invites you on guided nighttime hikes and canoe tours to experience the magic for yourself. The awe-inspiring outings include insight from naturalists, hot cocoa, and dessert from Bend’s Sparrow Bakery.

View All Central Oregon Events

visitcentraloregon.com